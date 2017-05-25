A celebration of Alton’s past, a step toward the future

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Principal Harry Cavanaugh, Board President Lisa Nielsen and Father Jason Stone of Ss. Peter and Paul School accept their award presented by the Alton Historical Commission at the May 24 Alton City Council meeting. The school at 801 State St. was among 19 honorees, receiving an award for repair of serious foundation damage.

The rich history of Alton was celebrated at the Alton City Council meeting May 24 as the Alton Historical Commission recognized owners of 19 structures in six preservation categories. Chairman Doug Bader, along with Mayor Brant Walker, presented the awards.

Recipients of the awards, and their categories, included:

Stewardship, long-term maintenance of an architecturally or historically important building:

• Dian Barker, 304 Mill St.

• Carolyn and James Dooley, 55-year owners of 1114 Henry St.

• Mark and Donna Humphrey, 1002 Union St.

• Tom and Mary Hoechst, owners of 319 Prospect St. for more than 40 years

New Construction, while keeping within the historical aesthetic:

• Mary Anderson, 504 State St., addition built on burned Mansion House site

• Hugh and Cheryl Halter, 322 Langdon St., pergola

Preservation:

• Lucia Warner, 1423 State St., removal of stucco

• Tim Busse and Laura Lyon, 433 Bluff St., restoration of porch, roof work and iron fencing

• Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association, 1207 Henry St., complete rehabilitation

• George and Sharyn Luedke, 2018 Alby St., better known as McPike Mansion, restoring front porch and conservatory; removing and renovating 41 of 55 windows, with the rest to follow

Survivor:

• Ss. Peter and Paul School, 801 State St., repair of serious foundation damage

• Gregory and Carol Fletcher, 628 Alby St., known as the Henry Watson house of Lucas Pfeiffenberger design, restored after fire damage

Paint, while keeping within the historical aesthetic:

• Aaron Joyce, 905 Langdon St.

• Robyn Stranquist, 407 Langdon St.

• Patti Hornberger, 4 West Ninth St.

• Matthew Cary and Aaron Agne, 2223 State St.

Commercial:

• Jeannine Kelly, DanMar Enterprises, 605 E. Broadway

• Chris and Cody Hinkle, Grand Piasa Body Art, 560 E. Broadway

• John and Erin Frew, Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear, 301 Piasa St.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Alton/Godfrey presented an oversized check for $10,000 to Michael Haynes with the city’s park and recreation department to help fund a “merry-go-all” play feature at the all-accessible playground being developed at Gordon F. Moore Park.

Council members unanimously approved preliminary and final plats that remove 1.21 acres of parcel from the east side of the Alton Corners shopping center. The action disconnects Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 319 Homer Adams Parkway, and a portion of the front and east side parking areas, from the rest of the mall.

Council members accepted a $72,250 proposal from McConnell and Associates of Brentwood, Mo., to repair 5 of the 8 courts at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex. The city will pay $50,000 of that cost from what it received from the Metro-East Park and Recreation District’s Park Enhancement Program grant and the citizen-funded Simpson Memorial Tennis Program will cover the rest.

Resignations were accepted from Tom Hawkins of the Alton Amphitheater Commission and Cindy Roth from the Alton Police Pension Board. Appointments approved were for Allan Napp as assistant city attorney and Jay Hollinger to the Alton Amphitheater Commission, along with Cameo Foster to the Police and Fire pension fund boards. Also appointed were Bob Frank, Gary Jenkins and Bud Hinners as electrical inspectors.

The council reappointed Todd Harpole and Joe Blair to the Plan Commission, Diane Plummer to the Historical Commission, and Jonas Janek to the Civil Service Commission.

