A chance to vote on the best of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans can celebrate the state’s 200th birthday by choosing the 200 greatest people, places and things in state history in online voting coordinated by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The State Journal-Register and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

Every two weeks through the rest of 2018, the public will get to select the best movies, most inspiring leaders, greatest books, top businesses and more. By the state’s 200th birthday on Dec. 3, voters will have chosen 10 favorites in 20 categories — the Illinois Top 200.

Voting in the first category, Top Movies, opens today (Feb. 19). Results will be announced March 5, when voting starts for the next category, Top Businesses. To vote, visit IllinoisTop200.com.

“From art to science to civil rights, Illinois has made huge contributions to the world,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “We think it’s time to celebrate those contributions. The presidential library is also the official state historical library, so we’re excited about helping people explore the past, share their opinions and hear the views of other Illinoisans.”

“Illinois has been home to some of the most important contributions in the last 200 years,” added Todd Sears, president and publisher of The State Journal-Register, the daily newspaper in Springfield and the oldest newspaper in Illinois. “We can proudly point to historic presidents, industrious entrepreneurs, world class sports teams and culture-enhancing organizations that have all made huge impacts on the United States and the world. Join us in celebrating this by sharing your opinion for the Top 200 of Illinois.”

The tentative list of categories is:

Movies

Businesses

Inventions and innovations

Buildings

Historic sites

Scenic spots

Museums

Books

Writers

Worst tragedies

Musicians

Artists and architects

Actors

Entertainers

Scientists

Athletes

Groundbreaking women

Minority trailblazers

Leaders

Greatest moments

Nominees for Top Movies include “The Sting,” “Ordinary People,” “The Blues Brothers” and “Hoop Dreams.”

Future categories will include an artist who wasn’t discovered until his dying days, a comedian who took stand-up to places it had never gone before, an awe-inspiring religious shrine, a gadget that transformed home entertainment, and a grieving mother who opened America’s eyes to racism.

Everyone is invited to suggest possible nominees in each category by using the hashtag #ILtop200 on social media.

“The Bicentennial celebration is for and about all Illinoisans, so it is appropriate that everyone gets to vote on the Top 200,” said Stuart Layne, executive director of the Governor’s Office of the Bicentennial. “These will be the Top 200 people, places and things that make us #IllinoisProud.”

