A cheep date

Photo by Melissa Meske

Launched in 1998, the Great Backyard Bird Count took place throughout the world Feb. 16-19, with more than 160,000 people of all ages from approximately 100 countries taking part in this annual tradition.

An online citizen-science project, the goal each year is to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time, creating an annual snapshot that identifies where the birds are. On a corporate level, Wild Birds Unlimited nationally sponsors the event each year.

Locally, the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville provides the ideal opportunity for bird watchers from beginner to expert to flock together and take part in the annual count. Watershed is at 1591 Tower Ave., behind Nelson Elementary School and adjacent to Hoppe Park.

The success of the 2018 count at Watershed was once again made possible with support from Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Edwardsville. The shop provided supplies, tools, and food to bring the birds in for the count. Throughout the year, the shop also hosts a bird-feeding station at Watershed Nature Center.

Owners Carol and Michael Magette started the shop in March 2014 in the Schnucks Plaza at 2216 Troy Road in Edwardsville. Carol said she and her husband were both lifelong bird-watching enthusiasts and lifelong customers of the national retail chain. Michael has since returned to a day job in the corporate world, but Carol still enthusiastically provides service on every level to customers who come in, with help from four other staff members.

“We love spreading the joy of bird feeding,” Magette said. “It’s such a relaxing hobby. But we also feel obligated to help educated the community on different nature programs.”

The shop’s popular “Thirst for Nature” educational program continues in 2018. To kick things off this year, the St. Louis Audubon Society came in March 3 and talked about attracting Eastern bluebirds to back yards. “More programming is in the works,” Magette said.

Last year, for example, as a part of this program, they offered programs on raptor identification and bats through a partnership with Dow-based TreeHouse Wildlife Center. The Thirst for Nature series featured five programs.

All of the store’s staff are required to complete and maintain certification as part of the retail chain’s bird feeder program as well.

“We learn about what birds eat what seeds, what feeders are used to attract what species of birds,” Magette said. “We’re all about nature, and we are, in fact, bird experts.”

The store’s setup provides a relaxed atmosphere for customers. Piped-in music is provided through sounds of birds in nature, and the large-screen television shares a bird’s-eye view from webcams set up all over the country.

The Edwardsville nature shop furthers its role in supporting enthusiasts and community education by partnering with other area nature programs.

“We sponsor events like the ‘Whiskey for the Watershed’ upcoming benefit taking place on March 16 in the LeClaire Room at Lewis and Clark College’s campus in Edwardsville,” Magette said. “It’s a fundraiser event for Watershed Nature Center.”

Magette offered many insights to readers who are interested in bird-watching. For starters, she noted the particular popularity of cardinals to local bird watchers. When stocking bird feeders, she said, “If you particularly wish to attract cardinals to your yard, safflower or black oil sunflower works best.”

She said many other popular bird species enjoy these particular types of feed as well.

“Cardinals also need very large landing spots,” she said.

More advice from Magette: “April and May are the best months to see a lot of different species, and of course, early in the morning.”

It’s also important to feed the birds year-round. Often, people think of it more in the winter months, but the birds need the help in every season.

“Spring and summer are often the best times to feed because so many of the birds are coming back to the area.”

Magette said if you want to slow down your feeding efforts, it’s best to do it in the fall when farm fields have been harvested and feeding sources for birds are more ample.

And if your bird-watching has become more of “for the squirrels” than “for the birds,” Magette’s staff can help you work through that.

“Squirrels can jump up to 5 feet vertically and 10 feet between trees or structures,” Magette said. “They have the ability to cling from objects with their back foot toes, with support from their tail, which allows them to hang upside-down and eat.

“We have feeders that are designed to be squirrel-resistant, and we have other items that can help keep the squirrels from eating all the birds’ food. Sometimes, though, just changing the feed you are using to a type that the squirrels don’t care for can make the difference.”

For all levels of bird watchers, from a quick muse to the most serious of aviary enthusiast, there is also a library of information on their website. Call (618) 307-9604 for more information during regular store hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter