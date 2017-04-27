A class act

× Expand The Bethalto University transition program for students with disabilities began in August. Meghan Kamp (left) is the program’s teacher.

BETHALTO — Eight months ago, the Bethalto School District started a transition program for students ages 18-22 with disabilities to help them work on skills they need to become independent in their daily lives.

It’s called Bethalto University. The five students in the program came up with the name.

“We ran through a couple of ideas and asked them what they thought and they thought Bethalto University is supposed to be the life skills college type of thing, and they liked the idea of being an university,” said Meghan Kamp, the program’s teacher.

Bethalto University will wrap up its first year on May 23. Kamp said the program has been successful.

“It’s been a really good year,” she said. “We tried a bunch of stuff and found out what worked and what didn’t work. The kids seemed to like it, which is important.’’

The program started in August. Classes were at the school district office at 610 Texas Blvd.

“It was fun,” Kamp said. “It was a learning experience because no one knew each other. We didn’t know the kids and they didn’t know us. So the first couple of weeks, we spent most of it getting to know each other and what their abilities were and what we needed to teach them before we actually got into the program.”

The students got opportunities to get out into the community. They went grocery shopping, visited Civic Memorial High School and the Bethalto Public Library, and went on field trips to Alton.

“We try to make them feel like this is their college experience,” Kamp said. “They were learning the things that will get them ready for life rather than their average math or history and things like that.”

The teacher said the program has been getting a lot of compliments from residents.

“People will call and tell our superintendent that they saw us out in the grocery store,” she said. “We post a newsletter online every week and people get on there and read it. They love having us come back to the high school because they get to see all of the kids. A lot of people will call up here and say they saw us and they talk to us when we’re out in the community. They come up and introduce themselves to our kids.”

Kamp was hired to become the program’s teacher after working three years at Beverly Farm in Godfrey. She graduated from CM in 2009 and later earned a bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“Our special education director wanted to bring the students back to the district instead of sending them elsewhere,” Kamp said. “Once they brought them back in, they wanted to create a transition program for those four years once they get out of high school in case they aren’t going to college or to prepare them for college. So that’s what started it. She went to the board with it and they hired me to start it and teach it.”

DeDe Mathews was hired as the teacher’s aide.

“I’ve been with the district for eight years in the alternative program, so it’s been a really interesting change for me,” Mathews said. “It’s a lot of fun. The kids are great and we like going out into the community. It’s been a very positive experience for both of us and all of them.”

Kamp said the program’s goal for next year is to get the students volunteer experience.

“This year, we were just setting our feet on the ground and trying to figure out what would work with them,” she said. “Now that we know the kids, we want to get them more involved in the community itself, not just in the district.”

Bethalto University is a three-year program for students who came out of high school. Out of the five students, three of them are CM graduates. The other two came from a transition program in East Alton.

“The kids are proud of the name,” Kamp said. “They’ll tell everybody they’re from Bethalto University. They’re like, ‘What’s Bethalto University?’ Then, they have to explain what it is. But they like saying it.”

