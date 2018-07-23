A community leader

GRANITE CITY | Sitting in the living room at his home July 13, Loren Davis got a chance to reflect on all of his accomplishments during his life.

The lifelong Granite City resident was involved in many organizations, ran a funeral home, worked as director and president of Coordinated Youth and Health Services and served as chairman of the board of the Fire and Police Commission. He also was awarded a proclamation from Mayor Ed Hagnauer for his numerous contributions to Granite City on his birthday on July 1, making it Loren Davis Day.

“There will be a lot of people jealous of my career because I had a good one,” Davis said.

Davis passed away at 2:10 p.m. July 20 at age 84. He’s survived by his wife, Carol, daughter Megan Travis and grandchildren, Hannah and Evan Travis.

“He’s all about community and everybody working together in the community and keeping your business in the community,” said Cindy Gavilsky, executive director of Coordinated Youth and Human Services. “He’s very politically active and politically connected, and he’s very proud of that.”

Davis was born July 1, 1934 in Granite City. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1952.

After graduating from the St. Louis College of Mortuary Science, he became a licensed funeral director. He managed Davis Funeral Home from 1958 to 1964 and from 1985 to its closing earlier this year.

“I’ve been associated with Loren since I started working with him in 1986 part time and then full time from 1990 until February of this year,” said Mike Skoklo, a funeral director in St. Louis. “We’re very close. In a lot of ways, he was a father to me. He taught me the meaning of community service and how to be involved in the community and how to give back over the years.”

Davis was involved in organizations such as the Rotary Club of Granite City, Masonic Lodge No. 835, the Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois, DeMolay Legion of Honor, Amvets Post No. 204, and First United Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Granite City Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals of Madison County.

“He worked tirelessly to get things done for these organizations,” Hagnauer said. “The good thing about these organizations is they always turn around and gave the money they raised and the things that they did, the donations go back to the community in some aspect. We’re very proud to have Loren as one of our civic members, plus I’m really proud to have him as a commissioner for me for 13 years.”

Gavilsky said Davis was a valuable member of Coordinated Youth and Human Services.

“He’s been a long-term board member for Coordinated Youth and Human Services for over 26 years,” she said. “He helped us find this home that we’re in now. He served as the chairman of our building committee for several years, among many other roles. He’s a well-respected business leader in the community who is very loyal and is very proud to be born and raised and contributing back to Granite City.”

Davis said he was thrilled to receive the proclamation from Hagnauer.

“The mayor is a old friend of mine,” he said. “ He has trusted me for over 20 years to do a job for this city and I worked very hard at it. I think I’ve done a good one. It goes to show that we have the fewest problems with the police department than anybody in the state of Illinois, and I’m proud of that. I was extremely honored to think that someone would do that for me. I just did it because I wanted to do it.”

Davis’ other accomplishments

Served in the Navy

Selected by the Granite City Junior Chamber of Commerce as Young Man of the Year in 1966

Worked as assistant to the general manager of Aro-Dressel Foods from 1964-1967

Served as vice president of Dairy Queen in St. Louis from 1967-1985

Became director of the SWIC Foundation and Chamber of Commerce

Worked as chairman of the Wings campaign to benefit Koch Center at St. Elizabeth Medical Center

