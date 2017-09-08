A community reflects on its builder

EAST ALTON — Nearly 100 people gathered at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Bill Tite Lions Memorial Park in East Alton to honor a man who left indelible marks all over Madison County.

Exactly one year earlier, John Herzog had this world unexpectedly, at just 57 years old. Herzog served as the economic development coordinator and deputy administrator for Madison County Community Development for 32 years, since 1984. As an economic development professional devoted to his work, Herzog was considered the “go-to guy” for any needed expertise related to affordable housing, economic development, new business development, community and economic incentives, and much more. His legacy was outlined by many, including his friend and colleague Kerry Smith.

“We chose the Bill Tite Lions Memorial Park at Third and Ohio streets in East Alton as the perfect site upon which to build a permanent memorial to John,” said Smith, the founder and former owner of the Illinois Business Journal. “Emerald Ridge, the 46-unit, single-family residential community that surrounds the park, is but one example of the enduring legacy that John Herzog was instrumental in bringing to fruition through his exceptional work ethic, his ability to forge long-lasting professional relationships and his true friendship that stood the test of time.”

The ceremony revealed a granite bench between two new trees with an inscription that reads, “John J. Herzog. In remembrance of the incredible legacy of a true community builder.” During his remarks to ceremony attendees, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood noted it as “a perfect sentiment, as John was indeed a builder.”

Along with the permanent installment, attendees were invited to write one word on a flat stone that defined Herzog to them personally. These rocks were placed under one of the trees during the ceremony, with the Herzog family taking the stones with them from the park afterward.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the first memorial dedicated to John Herzog placed in East Alton,” Silkwood said.

He also announced that fundraising efforts to cover the costs of the memorial had exceeded expectations, and a second bench had been ordered that would be placed next to the newly installed one.

“That is so typical John,” Silkwood said, smiling. “Sometimes an idea in John’s head would percolate and become something much bigger, much like this project did.”

Sharing many examples of Herzog’s impact throughout Madison County, Silkwood noted it was because of Herzog’s tireless efforts that East Alton received two community development block grants amounting to approximately $250,000 that allowed for the renovation of the Keasler Recreation Complex adjacent to the park.

“The Keasler Complex was built in this neighborhood, locally known as ‘the defense area,’ to give workers at nearby Olin during World War II a place to play,” Silkwood said. “Because of his work in partnership with Madison County’s Community Development program, we now have a full gym and auditorium.”

Silkwood also talked about the park’s surrounding neighborhood, Emerald Ridge.

“Through John and Madison County, Emerald Ridge came off the ground and into reality,” he said. “John’s fingerprints are all over this.

“It started as a discussion at a late evening economic development meeting at a local establishment, as so many things did,” Silkwood added, which drew laughter from those in attendance at the ceremony because of its relatability for many.

Frank Herzog, John’s older brother, also spoke at the dedication ceremony. He too acknowledged that John was a builder.

“He kept score of his success with the relationships he built,” he said.

“John was a very happy man, and it was his work that made him most proud,” Frank said.

John’s sister, Meg Benner, also shared a few words with those in attendance. John’s other sisters, Mary Beth Ford, Phyllis Zenk, and Ann Zettel, and many other family members were also in attendance.

The final speaker during the ceremony was Kerry Smith, who noted that most importantly John was her friend.

“He was also my statistics tutor when I went back to school 31 years later. He didn’t know what he was getting himself into,” Smith recalled with a tearful smile.

After the brief ceremony, Herzog’s many friends, family and colleagues lingered and shared more memories of a remarkably gifted man who had given so much back to all of them and to where they lived.

“This ceremony, this memorial, is very fitting,” Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association, said. “In terms of location, this was a great choice. Emerald Ridge was one of his biggest projects.

“John was everybody’s best friend. He was definitely my mentor. A quiet and unassuming man, he was always so encouraging. This memorial — John would be humbled by it,” she said. “And he certainly wouldn’t have wanted all the fuss about him.”

An AdVantage News story at the time of his passing reported Herzog “spent 32 years assisting businesses in locating, expanding and retaining their operations in Madison County. He also oversaw the county’s loan programs that helped attract businesses to Madison County and aided the expansion of local companies, creating and retaining jobs for thousands of Madison County residents. The development of the county’s four enterprise zones, which provide special tax incentives to encourage business growth, was one of Herzog’s most notable accomplishments.”

