A deal is made

GRANITE CITY – U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers bargaining committee have reached a tentative pact, more than a month after after the current labor contract expired.

The four-year collective bargaining agreement, finalized Oct. 15, will cover approximately 14,000 USW-represented steelworkers nationwide, including thousands at the Granite City Works steel mill.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the USW we believe is fair and in the best long-term interests of our employees and their families, as well as U.S. Steel's customers, stockholders and other stakeholders,” U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in a statement. “Together, we've agreed on terms that will create certainty and stability for our many stakeholders, enable our company to implement our long-term business strategy, which includes continued, responsible investments in our people and plants, and position U.S. Steel to remain a leader in the highly competitive global steel industry.”

U.S. Steel union workers in Granite City and across the country voted unanimously on Sept. 6 to authorize a strike after the contract expired five days before. Negotiations were stalled because employees didn't agree on U.S. Steel cutting health care benefits for active and retired steelworkers and decreasing wages.

About 500 laid-off employees returned to work at the Granite City mill earlier in the spring after U.S. Steel restarted one of two blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities. The restart was the result of steel tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, who visited the plant in July.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off in 2015 after the Granite City Works blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities became idled.