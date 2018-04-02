A decade of neighbors

As the 10th annual Taste of Edwardsville approaches, organizers are pleased to say tickets are already sold out.

“In fact, we were sold out in 47 minutes,” organizer Chad Opel said. “Tickets went up for sale one month prior to the event on the morning of March 7 and were completely gone just 47 minutes later. That is a new record.”

Each $100 ticket includes admission to the event April 7 at the Leclaire Room and Party Tent at 600 Troy Road. Along with admission, it includes unlimited food and beverages, as well as opportunities to bid on an impressive array of live and silent auction items. Valet parking is included, as is entertainment by Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians.

The evening will feature an “upscale tiki” theme and tastes from these Edwardsville hotspots: 1818 Chophouse, 222 Artisan Bakery, Annie’s Frozen Custard, Bailey Cakes, Bella Milano, Big Daddy’s, Catrina’s, Chava’s, Cleveland-Heath, Coal Miners, Edison’s, Foundry Public House, Global Brew, Mike Shannon’s Grill, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Recess Brewing, Source Juicery, Taqueria Z, Teaspoons Cafe, The Cabin at Judy Creek, Wang Gang, and Wooden Nickel.

Proceeds will go directly back to local families through Edwardsville Neighbors. Established as a nonprofit charitable organization in 2010, the organization was first known as Edwardsville Neighbors in Need, but recently went through a rebranding and changed its name to Edwardsville Neighbors.

The organization works to promote its services in the community and actively seek nominations for families facing medical hardship within the Edwardsville School District’s boundaries. The group’s 10-member board of directors oversees fundraising events, community efforts, nominations, and assistance awards.

“We have helped over 100 families in the past 10 years and have provided over $500,000 in assistance to families and individuals in our community as defined by District 7,” Opel said. “And it’s neighbor helping neighbor, which not only strengthens relationships among who one knows, but also helps us further in getting to know, and care, about our neighbors.”

In 2009, Chad and Kathie Opel, along with their family, organized the first Taste of Edwardsville as a standalone fundraiser benefiting the Greg Seibert Foundation after Chad’s stepfather suffered a spinal stroke.

“After witnessing the first event’s success and the overwhelming spirit of generosity from the Edwardsville community, we decided we could continue to make a difference for other Edwardsville families and neighbors in need by continuing to pull this event together every year,” Opel said. “Our goal was to keep this going as a community effort that would help other local families at similar times of crisis.”

As co-founder of Edwardsville Neighbors, Opel serves as its board treasurer. He is a lifelong Edwardsville resident, graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1998 and from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2002. An adviser and managing director with Visionary Wealth Advisors, he also serves on the Edwardsville Children’s Museum and SIUE Foundation boards.

His wife, Kathie, co-founded Edwardsville Neighbors with him and serves as its board president. She grew up in Bethalto and came to Edwardsville when they married in 2004. She graduated from SIUE before completing her juris doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law, and she now is an attorney at Weinheimer Law Firm. The couple has two young daughters, Samantha and Ellie.

Edwardsville Neighbors’ next fundraising event will be the Edwardsville Turkey Trot 5K on the SIUE campus. It takes place every year on Thanksgiving morning.

“Everything you need to know, or want to know, about Edwardsville Neighbors is available through our website,” Opel said. “If you want to get involved as an individual, as a business sponsor, participate in our next events, or want to nominate a family who could use our help, it’s all right there. We are always looking for more neighbors to help our neighbors. And you don’t have to be within the District 7 boundaries to help lend a hand.”

