"A fun, loving kid"

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Adam Behrhorst (right) is greeted by his Metro East Lutheran basketball teammates and Roxana players Jan. 24 in a brief ceremony before the MELHS and Roxana game. Behrhorst died Nov. 25 after a one-year battle with cancer.

EDWARDSVILLE — As the Metro East Lutheran boys basketball team was preparing for its Turkey Tip-Off Classic championship game against the Marquette Catholic Explorers during the morning on Nov. 25, it received bad news.

Former basketball player Adam Behrhorst died of cancer at age 19.

“We had a shootaround earlier in the morning,” MELHS assistant coach Joel Rempfer said. “As soon as we found out, we ended the shootaround kind of breaking the news to the boys. A lot of them played with Adam and went to school with him. It was really hard. It was tough to have to tell them. It was pretty emotional. They had a few hours to kind of process. In the locker room before the game, we talked about Adam would be the first one here wanting us to play this game and play it the way Adam always played it. Just give it your all.”

Later that evening, the Knights didn’t win the championship game as they fell to Marquette 55-39. Rempfer said despite the loss, Behrhorst would have been proud of the team’s effort.

“We talked about playing that game for him and giving our best effort,” he said. “When we won or lost, we wanted to walk off of that court knowing that Adam would be proud of us.”

Behrhorst, who lived in Edwardsville, was diagnosed with cancer in his right foot in November 2016. He had surgery Jan. 26 to get his foot amputated.

“I don’t remember the time frame, but a few months later, I think it came back in his hip and they found some cancer,” Rempfer said. “They’ve been trying some chemo and radiation and stuff and it seemed like it was slowing it down, but within these past few weeks, it got progressively worse and it got into his liver. They tried to do everything they could for him, but at the end, it ended up being too aggressive for the chemo and his body to handle.”

Just days before Behrhorst passed, loved ones held a candlelight prayer vigil at the MELHS football field.

Funeral services were Nov. 29 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. Behrhorst was survived by his parents, Marc and Linda, and brother, Jack.

Behrhorst graduated from MELHS in May. He played basketball at the school for three years and baseball for one.

“The biggest thing I could think about Adam is whenever he was given an opportunity, he put everything he had into it,” said Rempfer, who coached baseball and basketball at MELHS for 12 years. “When he went into the game, he was going to give you 100 percent from the time he went in until the time you took him out. He worked hard in practice and he worked hard in the games. He was a fun-loving kid, too. You can tell that he was genuinely enjoying himself when he was out there playing sports. Even before his cancer ordeal, he understood that life is a gift and he wanted to live it to the fullest and it showed in everything he did, including sports.”

The MELHS boys basketball team did a brief ceremony Jan. 24 to honor Behrhorst before its home game against Roxana. Behrhorst was presented with a couple of gifts from the team and a plaque.

“As a basketball program, I’m glad we were able to do that for him,” Rempfer said. “The thing about Adam was he was a real humble guy. He didn’t necessarily ask us to do that or even want us to do that for him, but as a team, we felt that was a way to give back to him. There were some very strong memories from that night. Being able to see him be a part of the team again and be there and show our support for him, it’s the little that we thought we could do to show our support for him.”

Rempfer said the team will dedicate its season to Behrhorst.

“This season is going to be special because it’s going to be played in Adam’s memory,” the coach said. “I’m sure we’ll come up with something visibly to remind us of that. Even we don’t, there’s something about losing a teammate and being able to have the opportunity to dedicate a season to that person.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter