A giant celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy Alton Museum of History & Art Inc. Robert Wadlow and his brother Harold Jr. listen to the radio at home.

ALTON | A special birthday party for Alton’s very own friendly giant, Robert Wadlow, is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

No birthday party is complete without birthday cake or birthday card. So feel free to sign a giant birthday card. Free cupcakes will be handed out to the first 300 children in attendance. Face-painting, chalk art, yoga for kids, sack races and more are also planned for the birthday celebration.

A Robert Wadlow re-enactor will be on hand as well as special Disney characters, including the Queen of Hearts and Alice in Wonderland, thanks to Alton Little Theater actors. Representatives of Alton Little Theater will have tickets to the Aug. 18 “Disney Magic” show available for sale. Hayner Library will host a booth featuring make-and-take bookmarks for children in honor of Wadlow’s love of reading.

The Alton Parks and Recreation Department will cap off the evening’s festivities with a free outdoor movie: “The BFG” (The Big Friendly Giant). The movie will air at dark. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Refreshments will be available for sale and include soda, water, candy, chips and popcorn.

The party kicks off the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s annual Kid’Cation promotion, which offers 10 days of affordable family-friendly events, activities and deals.

For more information, visit the website or call the Alton Visitors Center at (800) 258-6645.

