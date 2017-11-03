A gift for generations

Invoking the true spirit of this giving season, an anonymous donor has stepped up. Now the Pathways to Wellness program at Alton’s Senior Services Plus can indeed take its next step.

A generous, but anonymous, community member has presented a challenge gift to SSP, agreeing to match, dollar for dollar, any donations received by SSP starting Oct. 24 and moving forward, up to a total of $400,000. This gift now brings the dream of an expanded facility at the organization’s Alton site into reality.

Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker shared this major announcement on Oct. 30, accompanied by SSP Associative Executive Director Theresa Collins. A major effort is under way to encourage donations from the community.

“We are planning to break ground on the facility expansion before the end of 2017,” Becker said. He plans for bids to go out on the work within the next two weeks. A estimated total of $2 million to $2.2 million is expected to be needed to complete the project.

Collins said, “This gift comes at a really great time of year,” with the end-of-the-year financial gift-giving and tax planning that is part of the holiday season. “And now, every dollar given will essentially double someone’s own contribution, thanks to the generosity of this donor.”

“This is a project that we’ve been working on for over three years,” Becker said. The renderings share the overall design of the 8,100-square-foot facility when complete.

With the newly added space, the fitness and wellness programs will be able to offer a walking track, an expanded fitness room with 10 to 15 more pieces of equipment added to the line, and more appropriate room for personal training and for the wellness staff.

“It puts everything in one place,” Becker said.

The current Alton structure at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. was built in 1957. This expansion would make its footprint just behind SSP’s School House Grill Café without disturbing the greenhouse and worm farm facilities. Parking would be moved back on the property to a location near Catholic Charities.

“With this challenge gift, we will not only raise the money needed for this expansion project, but do so while remaining debt-free,” Becker said.

“We will be able to obtain a margin of excellence we would not have obtained before this generous gift,” Collins said. “The great thing is, no matter the amount of anyone’s donation, it will be doubled because of the match.”

The fundraising campaign, kicked off as Pathways to Wellness: The Next Step, offers supporters from any ability level the chance to be a part of history with its many incentives for giving.

Senior Services Plus Inc. was first established in 1973 after three seniors — Floyd Galliher, Art Steinman, and Roy Morrow — realized the need for more senior programs in the Alton area. These three seniors soon formed the Alton Area Senior Citizens Council, which, through several metamorphoses, has become present-day Senior Services Plus Inc.

SSP provides programming and services to older adults each day throughout 15 townships in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and St. Clair counties. It is a nonprofit United Way agency governed by a 13-member board of directors. With a mission to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age, the organization has a vision of helping everyone age successfully.

Programs and services offered through SSP, in addition to the wellness and fitness center, include non-medical in-home care, transportation services, Meals On Wheels, information and assistance counseling, Foster Grandparent program, travel program, events and activities, School House Grill Café, and Jennifer Bishop’s School of Dance.

All of SSP’s programs and services encompass a central goal: to end senior hunger.

“The expanded wellness programs will also generate revenue that will help to underwrite the costs of operating Meals On Wheels,” Becker said. “We will not have to cut the number of meals we provide or the quality or content of those meals.

“An outcome from the recent Livable Communities Forum was a significant concern for meeting the health and wellness needs of our population as they age,” he said. “This expansion falls right in line, with people living a better quality of life in Alton and throughout the Riverbend community.”

To make your donation or to learn more about Senior Services Plus Inc., call (618) 465-3298 or visit their website.

