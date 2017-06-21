A GLIMPSE INTO GODFREY: Village to fix damaged sewer line

In what Mayor Mike McCormick calls “a group effort” between the park, sewer and street departments, a damaged sewer line at the Godfrey Ball Park will soon be repaired, with work beginning as early as next week.

“When Ameren was putting in new gas lines along Stamper Lane, they unknowingly hit the force main that goes from the old site concession stand at the ball park to the sewer main at Stamper Lane,” Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Coughran said.

That force main extends approximately 1,100 feet from the grinder pump to the sewer main line. The Godfrey sewer department did a pressure test to help pinpoint the affected area, and the street department dug the pit in anticipation of repair.

“From this point where the pit is dug, the idea for repair is to put in a new line to run under Stamper Lane and tie it into the sewer lane at Lafayette,” Coughran said.

The board approved an estimate of $4,900 from Seiler Excavating Inc., which Alderman Jeff Weber said was a reasonable rate.

A tracer line also will be installed to avoid future issues. The previous sewer line was old enough to not offer a trace.

In the interim, portable bathrooms are set up near the ball field, as well as available restrooms across the road at the new concession stands.

In other business, the Village Board approved the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018, and also approved a mill and overlay project on Stamper Lane.

Public Works Director Jim Lewis said the overlay to that area was last done at least 20 years ago and that the work would be done by the village (with equipment rental).

The project is an enhancement of a larger Stamper Lane renovation broken up into four phases, with the second phase slated to begin later this year.

The board also decided to utilize street striping rather than guardrails as part of an ongoing Straube Lane safety project. If necessary, guardrails could become a consideration at a later date.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter