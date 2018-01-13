A Glimpse into Godfrey: January 13, 2018

The sheriff’s in town

This week, the Village Board renewed a contract with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, expanding its reach regarding the enforcement and prosecution of most village ordinances and eliminating the need for code enforcement through the village attorney.

“This was a team effort, and I think we are happy with where we ended up,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Commander of Administrative Services Capt. Eric Decker said. “It’s going to be beneficial to ... the taxpayers of Godfrey. This is a cost-efficient method to provide police services. We are able to secure the prosecution of 90 percent of your ordinance violations, nuisance violations, etc.

“It is going to be a big improvement with how we do things operationally.”

The department will continue to provide its regular policing services to the village.

Flying the coop

The village is the latest municipality to consider allowing residents to have chickens.

An ordinance is being drafted to allow chickens in residential areas on property of between 1 and 12,000 square feet. The village initially will allow 20 permits per year on a first-come, first-serve basis, which could change based on demand if the ordinance passes and is put into practice.

The square footage specified in the ordinance is up for discussion. Mayor Mike McCormick said the residents who initially requested having chickens live in his neighborhood and have 9,000 square feet available.

“Personally, I think anything smaller than 9,000 is too small,” Trustee Mark Stewart said.

According to McCormick, Trustee Karen McAtee, who was ill and not present at this week’s meeting, has received approximately 20 calls regarding the issue, with some residents expressing concern.

The decision is expected to come to a vote during a future Godfrey Village Board meeting.

License to drive

The Secretary of State’s driver’s license mobile services will be at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23. Basic vehicle registration services will be available to residents, including vehicle renewal stickers, title-only transactions, and address change services.

For more information, visit the secretary of state’s website.

Hitting the Hiway

At its Jan. 16 meeting, the Village Board plans to consider and approve demolition bids to raze the now-closed Hiway House, 3023 Godfrey Road.

Circuit Judge David Dugan’s ruling approving the motel’s destruction was given to Mayor Mike McCormick on Oct. 12. Shortly thereafter, occupants of the troubled motel were evacuated and the property prepared for destruction of the building. Owner Harjeet Singh vacated the premises on Dec. 1, and an environmental survey was conducted.

McCormick previously stated the bids, estimated to cost somewhere in the range of $110,000, would include asbestos removal.

“As it sits right now, we have been told the property is worth between $150,000 and $158,000,” McCormick said. “Once the building has been torn down, that property will be worth $350,000. So it’s worth more with it gone.”

The property consists of 5.4 acres, with roughly 2.5 acres consisting of a sloping hill leading to a creek.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter