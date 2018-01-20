A Glimpse into Godfrey: January 20, 2018

The Hiway House saga appears to be coming to an end, as the Village Board approved a contract with Hayes Contracting Inc. of Collinsville to demolish the now-closed property, 3203 Godfrey Road, during its regular meeting Jan. 16.

In all, nine bids were received by the village, ranging from $119,000 to $217,000. Hayes Contracting submitted the accepted bid of $119,650 and will begin work once a performance bond and all necessary paperwork is submitted. Mayor Mike McCormick expressed relief at this years-long issue coming to a close.

“We had some good news here about the Hiway House,” he said. “It’s been a long road, and maybe in a month it will just be an open field.”

In 2015, the village ordered an evacuation of the motel’s tenants because of multiple code violations. Property owner Harjeet Singh began making improvements based on immediate need as a response to a measure approved in August 2015 by the Village Board to begin condemnation procedures, but repairs then ceased.

Circuit Judge David Dugan’s ruling approving the motel’s destruction was given to Mayor Mike McCormick on Oct. 12 of last year. Shortly thereafter, occupants of the troubled motel were evacuated and the property prepared for destruction of the building. Singh vacated the premises on Dec. 1.

Chickening out?

While not on the agenda or up for any official action, the Village Board again discussed the possibility of allowing village residents to have chickens during its Jan. 16 meeting. After being absent for the last meeting, Trustee Karen McAtee described the numerous phone calls she received regarding the issue, all of which were disapproving of the proposal. She explained that many of the calls came from senior citizens who were concerned that allowing chickens would open up the possibility that, in the future, the village would allow “goats and livestock.” She also said there were concerns with the smell of the animals, noise they may create and how they would be monitored.

Trustee Mark Stewart, who said he had not received any calls either way about the issue, said many municipalities are beginning to allow chickens, and they are not having any problems.

“I believe that the people that really want to do it … are going to take care of them,” Stewart said.

He made clear that other animals, such as dogs, are routinely tied up, cause smells and other issues, but they are allowed in the village.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter