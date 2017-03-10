A Glimpse into Godfrey: March 10, 2017

Village Board rejects liquor license amendment

In a unanimous vote, the Village Board turned down the consideration of amending the liquor license for Godfrey Fuel LLC (commonly known as Melville Dairy) for expansion of restaurant service and video gaming.

“When video gaming was put before the people of Godfrey, they voted it down,” Village Trustee Mike Stumpf said. “We had five existing liquor licenses. This board promised the village that those would be utilized for video gaming … I will not go against the people to add any more liquor licenses.”

Village Trustee Sarah Johnes said the village turned down another recent liquor license request for expansion of services, and she feels there should be consistency in board decisions.

Mehlville Dairy and Eppels Pantry, both in Godfrey, were looking into expanding their business offerings, including video gaming and the serving of alcohol in addition to the selling of packaged alcohol, which is already allowed under their current licenses.

Money the village receives from video gaming goes toward park improvements.

Godfrey resident recognized for heroic deeds

Godfrey resident Sean McGovern was recognized with a proclamation, read by Village Clerk Pam Whisler during this week’s Village Board meeting, honoring him for lifesaving efforts he performed last year.

On Aug. 8, he utilized the Heimlich maneuver on neighbor Diane Martin, who was choking.

“Diane actually walked to his front door, choking,” Whisler said. “He performed the maneuver on her right there on the porch, and then sat with her until help arrived, to make sure she was OK.”

“We, the mayor and the Village Board of Trustees, do hereby join together to recognize the quick and proper actions taken by Sean McGovern to assist another human being and to extend our appreciation to him for a job well done,” the proclamation states. “His courageous actions … undoubtedly helped to save the life of his neighbor.”

