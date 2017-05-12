A Glimpse Into Godfrey: May 12, 2017

Jim and Jennifer Hendrickson, owners of Hendrickson Collision Repair, purchased and donated a new, 55-inch high-definition monitor to the Godfrey Emergency Operations Center at Village Hall on May 3.

The new equipment will be used to project regional status information during disasters or emergencies from the St. Louis Area Regional Response System. It will also receive media and weather radar updates and will be used to provide training or presentations to village staff and department heads.

Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra was able to use the new monitor during this month’s flooding.

“This is a great tool to have,” he said. “We can now project up statuses or updates for other communities, present photos of damage for assessment needs to local officials and project current looping weather radar from the National Weather Service site or live media reports, improving our situational awareness.”

Hendrickson Collision Center has been at 6307 Godfrey Road for more than 11 years.

“(We) were proud to be able to do this for our city,” Jennifer said. “We love Godfrey, which is exactly why we chose to have our business here.”

Annual event barking up the right tree

The annual Bark in the Park will once again be June 4 at Glazebrook Park. Humans and four-legged friends alike are invited to participate in games, rides and vendor booths, and prizes and food also will be available.

Hosted by 5A’s, the event is an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the no-kill animal shelter. Sponsorships still are available.

“This year, we have even more games and fun planned for the anticipated crowd that grows every year,” 5A’s Director Ric Jun said. “Please help the homeless, abandoned and abused animals of our own local area with your sponsorship.”

For more information, call (618) 466-3702.

Township torch is passed

After 24 years of service, Godfrey Township Supervisor Doug Mueller turned his title over to incoming Supervisor Terry Seymour, who was sworn in during the township’s May 2 meeting.

“I would like to thank all of you for the fun times we have had over the last couple of decades. We were all much younger then,” Mueller said in his typically jovial and upbeat manner.

Mueller, who has served as supervisor since 1993, was presented with a plaque and a round of applause from the packed meeting room. He chose not to run for another term in part to be able to travel and spend more time with his family.

If the township is abolished, a process under way, Seymour will serve out his full term, which officially begins May 15.

Motorcycle Month recognized

As is the case every year, the village once again showed its support for motorcyclists and expressed concern for the awareness and safety measures of fellow motorists. During the May 2 Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike McCormick read aloud a proclamation regarding Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and presented a certificate to Cindy Healey, a Godfrey resident and member of ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education).

Motorcycle clubs throughout the Riverbend provide a variety of services, including volunteerism and educational opportunities. In 2015, motorcycle deaths in Illinois increased by 24 percent over the previous year.

