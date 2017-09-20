A Glimpse into Godfrey: September 20, 2017

The troubled Hiway House Motor Inn may soon be no more, if the village has its way.

A court date scheduled for Oct. 4, a continuation of the village’s plans for condemnation, should pave the way for demolition, if all goes as planned.

“The plans are to knock it down after we win in court,” Mayor McCormick said of the embattled business after a resident asked about progress related to the motel.

In June 2015 (and again in September of last year), the village ordered an evacuation of the motel’s tenants because of multiple code violations. Property owner Harjeet Singh began making improvements based on immediate need as a response to a measure approved in August 2015 by the Village Board to begin condemnation procedures, but repairs have since slowed and violations are still pending.

Multiple issues have plagued the motel in recent years, including drug arrests, accusations of theft, and overdoses.

Village discusses sale of sewer property

The Village Board on Tuesday discussed the option of the sale of its sewer assets.

McCormick said he has been in contact with other municipalities, including Jerseyville, Grafton and Piasa Township, and the decision to sell seems to have worked out well, including bringing about savings for residents in some areas.

“I would like to entertain the sale of our sewer assets,” McCormick said. “My number one concern will always be protection of our current employees, putting no one’s job at risk, and making sure that this benefits current sewer users.”

Trustee Mark Stewart, on the other hand, expressed concern regarding the possibility and said he wants to see the village do more investigation.

“I would hope we would be looking at the numbers and see how it works out,” Stewart said. “I am also worried about (maintaining) control of the systems, as far as if we want to do a project, if we want sewer lines out to projects and development areas.”

McCormick said the village will be looking into the prospects and would have answers to some of the questions raised in the near future.

Earlier this month, Piasa Township Sanitary District sold its wastewater system to Illinois American Water, becoming the latest of a growing number of municipalities and townships to sell their systems.

