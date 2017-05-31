A GLIMPSE INTO GODFREY: State reports West Nile virus

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported the first case of the West Nile virus in Illinois for the year 2017, and it was found in mosquitoes in Godfrey on May 22-23.

“The weather is warming up and we’re starting to see West Nile virus,” IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah said. “Although we see West Nile virus in Illinois every year, it’s still important to take precautions to protect yourself by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”

Common symptoms for the virus include fever, nausea and head and muscle aches, but four out of five people infected will not show any symptoms.

While IDPH is also monitoring for Zika virus, which is primarily transmitted through the bite of a mosquito, the main type of mosquito that carries Zika virus, Aedes aegypti, is different and is rarely found in Illinois.

The IDPH recommends the “reduce, repel, report” method, which includes long sleeves, insect repellent and the report of cases of stagnant water in the Godfrey area.

Memory care facility a possibility

According to Economic Development Director William Catalano, a memory care company is looking to add a facility in the village.

The undeveloped property being considered is near Lars Hoffman Crossing.

A final plat will go before the Godfrey Zoning Board this month for approval, a move Catalano said could ideally reduce some of the survey work by as much as half.

Good news for bikers, walkers and runners

An open house last month at Village Hall gave residents the ability to see plans and give input regarding the ongoing plans for a new bike trail.

Organized by the village and the Heartlands Conservancy, the event provided plans for a trail that would run from Glazebrook Park to LaVista Park, along with plans for other projects, including the addition of bike trails and buffered bike lanes on Humbert and Godfrey roads, among others.

Later this month, a draft of the walking and biking trail is expected to be submitted to the village for consideration.

New primary care center to be built in Godfrey

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center broke ground last month on the future site of a new primary care and PromptCare location.

The office, at 6702 Godfrey Road, will include primary care services, 24 exam rooms and 8 OSF HealthCare providers and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“I think people in the Riverbend understand that continuing to have robust and vibrant health services is really key to the overall economic development in the region,” OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center President and CEO Ajay Pathak said. “It brings residents in, makes sure our employers have healthy employees and their health care needs are met, and just continues to contribute to the overall development of our community, so I think that’s where you see the excitement coming in.”

Pathak said this is the first in a planned series of convenient sites throughout the Riverbend, with future projects including a new comprehensive cancer center with new technology, services and physicians in one location on the Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus, a larger, patient-centered network of primary care services that adopt a team-based care model and improve access to care, and renovation of the current facility including enhancements and new technology for the Emergency Department to accommodate a growing number of patients.

“It’s not just the location of the clinic, where it is in our community, but it’s how we’re building the care that’s going to be in those walls,” Pathak said. “Not the building, but the people and how care is delivered, ultimately with the patient in mind. It’s going to be really focused around a care team that’s centered and focused specifically on the care that’s best for their needs.”

