A good book gets a new cover

photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager

BETHALTO | Since 1946, the Bethalto Public Library has served as a valuable community resource for both children and adults.

As the way people use libraries has changed over the decades, the facility has consistently updated and expanded services to keep pace with changes in culture and technology. Now it has completed a significant renovation that further enhances its interaction with patrons and creates an even better environment for its users.

Between April 1 and May 31, the library operated out of its building annex while paint, carpeting, lighting and the library’s overall layout was updated and modified.

“By temporarily moving next door, we found a way to stay open the entire time,” library programming specialist Kristy Walker says. “It took a lot of work, but we did it.”

While the renovation work was completed in only two months, planning for the changes had been going on for much longer.

“We have been planning this for years,” library director Mary Brewster explains. “We could not have done this in the time frame we did had it not been for our staff and volunteers from the public. Everyone worked very hard.”

Walker and Brewster note the transformation is nothing short of amazing. LED lighting brings a bright, upbeat feeling to an open setting and creative seating arrangements. The main library is roomy, comfortable, and attractive. A great room and open spaces allow greater flexibility in the programs and events offered.

The comfortable reading spaces allow people to enjoy the resources on site.

“People can come to just sit and read the newspaper, if they like,” Walker says.

She credits designer and local resident Kathy Clark with the success and functionality of the remodeled spaces.

“Kathy did a wonderful job of designing the renovations,” she says.

A subtle but significant change is that adult collections are now all on the main level, making browsing for a biography as easy as browsing for a novel. A fun, colorful children’s area is located separately downstairs with areas where parents can relax or read while their children enjoy the library.

Safety and convenience features like extra stairwell lighting, safety strips on stairs, electrical plugs on floors, and upgraded wiring and plumbing were also included in the renovation.

The library continues to offer resources normally associated with much larger institutions.

“We have over 50,000 items, including books, audio, periodicals and movies,” Brewster says.

In addition, patrons have access to more than 40,000 books in the eBook database.

Brewster notes that through the library’s affiliation with the Illinois Heartland Library System, users can access resources not only contained at the Bethalto facility itself but also at numerous other libraries throughout the state.

The library also offers a broad spectrum of other programs and activities throughout the year. Movies and speakers are regularly scheduled, as well as story times for children. Creative programs give children the opportunity to make crafts and artwork.

Presentations by authors are given at the library, including an upcoming August Skype session with nationally known author Elaine Viets. An overnight stuffed animal campout is coming up in July at which children can drop off their stuffed animals and come back for brunch the next morning to see what adventures they had the night before.

Brewster and Walker say the renovations and updates make the Bethalto Public Library even more accessible and enjoyable than it has consistently been for over 70 years.

“We wish everyone could come through to see it,” Brewster says.

Brewster also points out the library is completely free for residents in its tax district, which includes most of Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Meadowbrook, and Moro. Residents outside those areas can enjoy the facility as well by purchasing a library card.

The library, 321 S. Prairie St., is open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Information on resources, events, and programs is available on the website or by calling (618) 377-8141.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter