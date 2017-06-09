A graduation celebration

× 1 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Lexi Grote talks with Ginny Henson before the Granite City High commencement ceremony on May 26. × 2 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Kyle Thompson says hello to friends and family members before the Granite City High commencement ceremony on May 26. × 3 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Holly Zaring makes her Summa Cum Laude speech at the Granite City High commencement ceremony on May 26. × 4 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Claire Ames was the first student to receive her diploma at the Granite City High commencement ceremony. × 5 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Kennedi Coakley hugs Region I Special Education Director Paula Hubbard after receiving her diploma at the Granite City High commencement ceremony. × 6 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Niya Wilson gets a hug from mother Jonyce Haynes at the Granite City High commencement ceremony. × 7 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Graduates toss their hats into the air. × 8 of 8 Expand Theo Tate Addaya Moore plays with her phone before the Granite City High commencement ceremony on May 26. Prev Next

GRANITE CITY -- After the Granite City High commencement ceremony came to a close on May 26 at the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex, a snippet of Kool and the Gang’s Celebration was played on the loudspeakers.

A total of 378 students tossed their hats in the air and were congratulated by family members and friends. They became Granite City High School graduates.

“As a school and as a community, we take great pride and watching you walk across this stage of reaching your goal of a high school diploma,” Granite City principal Daren DePew said. “Your success means a great deal to all of us. The impression you made upon Granite City High School will be everlasting. You have joined a long list of Warriors who have gone on to achieve extraordinary things throughout their lives. Thank you for being who you are and leaving such a positive lasting impression upon us all. We're proud of the people you have become.”

Superintendent Jim Greenwald advised the graduates to make the world a better place.

“It takes more education, training and preparation to be successful in today's world than ever before,” he said. “But with the influence of your teachers and staff members, parents and family members and the knowledge you worked so hard to obtain set the standard to be prepared. Whether your decisions take you to college, technical school, Armed Forces or the work force, I hope the education you received here as provided a solid ethical foundation for your future. Measure success with realistic goals and steps.”

Nine students earned Summa Cum Laude honors. They were Claire Ames, Reed Hawkins, Megan Busse, Alex Lee, Jaxon Connolly, Will O’Keefe, David Keel, Holly Zaring and Nathan Tanthavong.

“I never imagined that in my senior year of graduation that I would be standing up here as one of your valedictorians,” Busse said. “I’m so honored for the opportunity to stand up and talk to all of you wonderful people tonight. It took hard work and a lot of mistakes to get to where I am.”

Ames, a member of the GCHS cheerleading and swimming teams, used lyrics of seven songs in her four-minute speech. They were Shower the People by James Taylor, 15 by Taylor Swift, We’re All In This Together by the cast of High School Musical, Life In Color by OneRepublic, You Can Always Find Your Way Back Home by Hannah Montana, It’s Time by Imagine Dragons and Congratulations by Post Malone.

“I like to think of it as my soundtrack of graduation,” said Ames, whose twin brother, Brian, was part of the graduating class.

Zaring will be heading south for college next year. She will be attending the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

“Thank you to all of you for making Granite City my home,” said Zaring, a member of the softball team. “Even though I found a new place to stay for the next four years, GC will forever and always be home.”

Tanthavong, who played tennis and soccer at GCHS, credits his father for his academic success.

“My dad came over to America as a refugee of war when he was only 18 years old,” he said. “He had nothing but the clothes on his back and the shoes on his feet. He learned English, got an education and then a job. Through his hard work and education, he now owns a successful and thriving business right here in Granite City. My dad is the walking, living and breathing definition of the American dream. He was able to turn nothing into something. But the American dream isn't exclusive. The American dream applies to anyone who is willing to overcome the challenges that come with it. These diplomas maybe be pieces of paper, but they're represent our first step into something greater. I encourage you all to take that next step.”

Lee said his best high school memory is being part of the debate team.

“I’m a four-year debater and that shaped my life for the better,” he said. “It played a large part of who I am and the person I realized who I can become as well as supplying many great memories to carry with me moving forward.”

Byron Allen, Nick Bruzaitis, Hayden Day, Sonny Flieger, William Lane, Brendan Love, Erik Nabor, Jacob Propes, Kyle Terziovski, Dawson Warren and Aneya Williams are among the graduates who will be serving in the military. They were honored during the ceremony.

“For those going into the military, your journey will not be easy,” Hawkins said. “It will include physical and mental stamina, determination and perseverance. However, know that we are with you.”

Jasmin Williams, Gabriel Smith, Isabelle Strack, Aiesha Rooks, Paige Hogle, Lacey Godier, and Cheyenne Davis were part of the GCHS’ Running Start program, which allows students to earn a degree from Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Campus while working toward their high school diploma. The program began in 2012.

Out of the 378 graduates, 77 of them graduated in January. Several of the January graduates were in attendance in the May 26 ceremony.

The GCHS graduation ceremony returned outdoors this year after being held at Memorial Gymnasium last year due to rain.