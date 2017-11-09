A grand ol’ time

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Marching Warriors made a memorable trip to the University of Illinois on Oct. 21.

For the first time, the Warriors were grand champions at the University of Illinois State Marching Band Championships at the school’s Memorial Stadium. The Granite City High School band also received first-place awards in band, visual, and general effect.

“When they said Granite, I almost lost my mind,” band director Wyatt Roberds said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The Marching Warriors also earned grand champion honors for the third straight competition, a first for the band. They also were grand champions in the Eastern Illinois University Panther Marching Band Festival on Sept. 30 and the McKendree University Preview of Champions on Sept. 23.

“It’s definitely an amazing experience, especially from the start of the season,” said junior Scott DeLozier, who plays the trumpet. “At the end of band camp, we knew we were on track for success as long as we kept to it and everything. The entire band kept their heads on straight and pushed through this entire season as hard as they could and gave 100 percent all of the time.”

The Marching Warriors defeated 47 other bands to win grand champion honors at the University of Illinois competition. Other bands included Elk Grove, Plainfield North, Romeoville, Wheaton North, Plainfield East, and Collinsville.

“At the U of I, we got there and we had some tough competition,” said Sam Roberds, who is the director’s son and plays the vibes. “We were in a class with a bunch of Chicago bands and they were tough Chicago bands. We started hearing our names for best visual and general effect. I was shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, we may have a shot at grand champion again.’ And we got it. That was probably my favorite memory here winning grand champion at the U of I. It’s the biggest competition we have ever been at.”

The band’s theme this year was Imagine 2017. In every competition, it played “Pure Imagination,” based on a song from the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

“This year, I enjoyed the show because it wasn’t something so dark like it always has been the last couple of years,” said Nick Haddock, who plays the tenor sax. “I wanted to march with a different instrument, so I got to enjoy that too because it wasn’t something I normally play. I had the solo and I really enjoy that, too. It was different. I enjoyed really everything and everything went really well.”

The band started its season by placing third in the O’Fallon Metro East Marching Classic on Sept. 9.

“The kids go out there with the deer on the headlights, and it’s their first competition and all of the freshmen were freaking out,” said Roberds, the band’s director since 2002.

The next week, the band placed fourth at the Edwardsville Tiger Ambush Classic.

At the McKendree University competition, the Marching Warriors beat out 17 other bands to earn grand champion honors. They also got first-place finishes in music, general effect, and percussion.

“They beat more local bands like Collinsville and Edwardsville,” said Roberds, who had 150 members in his band this year. “For us to beat Edwardsville, that was pretty big. They usually beat us. They have a bigger budget and more staffers and things like that.”

The Marching Warriors placed first out of 29 bands to become grand champion at the EIU competition. They also earned first-place finishes in music, visual, general effect, color guard, and drum majors.

John Lucas, a sophomore, earned the best soloist award at the EIU festival. He earned a free trip to EIU’s band camp next summer.

Lucas said he was thrilled to be part of a band that won grand champion in three straight competitions.

“Last year was a tough experience and everything, getting to know the basics and everything and barely winning one grand champion at EIU,” he said. “Also coming into this year, people were starting to understand some things. We also won a lot of things. Something just clicked this year.”

Roberds said all of his band members displayed a strong work ethic in practices and competitions.

“They put in the work and they put in the time,” the director said. “I think they changed their definition of fun. There was less goofing off and more hard work. The fun comes at the end. It was a little bit of a change of philosophy. More kids bought in. They worked hard all season long.”

