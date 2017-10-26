A great view from the bridge deck

× Expand Photo submitted by the RiverBend Growth Association 2017 Captains of the Riverbend award recipients recognized at the annual luncheon hosted by the Riverbend Growth Association on Thursday, Oct. 26 include (from left) village of East Alton’s Mayor Joe Silkwood and Kelli Fletcher, Bluff City Grill owner Cathy Gross, Melissa Erker and Chris Johnson of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Tamera Ferguson of Simmons Employee Foundation, Sherry Gilleland of Dream Home Charities, and Sungmin Park and Patty Rotermund of Best Western Premier.

GODFREY — Area business and community leaders gathered for lunch Oct. 26 to recognize this year’s best of the best. Positive economic growth was also the talk of the luncheon hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

At its annual State of the Riverbend Luncheon, the association again recognized recipients of its Captain of the Riverbend awards. Dating as far back as 1994, the organization created these awards to identify and honor the many ways local organizations have enhanced the Riverbend.

Each year, the Captain awards are given to recognize businesses, bodies of government and individuals that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to public enhancement, community service and/or economic enhancement of the region.

There were six recipients this year. Two were recognized for economic enhancement and two for community involvement, one for both economic enhancement and community involvement and one for government and public enhancement.

“We had six outstanding recipients this year,” board chairman Augie Wuellner said.

Wuellner, along with board chairman-elect John Roberts of Roberts Motors Inc., presented each of this year’s honorees with glass-engraved awards and signature captain’s hats.

The first Captain Award presented, for economic enhancement, was to Best Western Premier. General Manager Patty Rotermund and owner Sungmin Park accepted the award on behalf of the hotel.

“Thank you for this great honor,” said Rotermund, who noted she had been with the hotel for 27 years. Teary-eyed, Rotermund also took a moment to recognize the hotel’s employees, saying, “I’d like to thank my amazing staff; we couldn’t have here to where we are without them.”

Operating as an independent lodging facility for more than two years now with 65 employees, the Best Western Premier has completed top-to-bottom renovations, including all of the rooms, the public space, the Great Rivers Tap and Grill and the conference space. Park purchased the former Atrium Hotel, once also known as a part of the Holiday Inn national chain, in March 2015.

Owner Cathy Gross of Bluff City Grill accepted the second Captain Award at the luncheon, for economic enhancement. Marking four years in business, Bluff City Grill celebrated its one-year anniversary on Broadway in the former site of the Eagles Lodge on Oct. 27-29.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” Gross said. “I want to thank my family and friends for their support and I also want to thank the community who have, and continue, to support us.”

The Captain Award for community involvement was presented to Dream Home Charities and its founder, Sherry Gilleland.

Several years ago, Gilleland had a vision of helping others during Christmas and set a goal to fill a trolley with items for the needy. She collected toys, coats, canned goods and even pet food. The next year she filled a bus. As her yearly goal grew, she decided they would fill a semi-trailer. In 2016, Dream Home Charities filled 2 ½ semis.

“There are so many people who have donated their time, talent and money to us,” Gilleland said. “I could go on and on with stories that would warm your heart, and break your heart.”

She said the charity not only assists with holiday gifts, but also for those in need with their medical bills, health issues, utility bills and other needs. The charity has a new goal now, Gilleland said, which is to secure a building where its operations can serve even more.

The fourth award, accepted by East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood and members of the village’s history committee, was presented to the village and its new history museum. The Captain Award presented to them recognized their efforts in government and public enhancement.

“A lot of good things are going on in the Riverbend,” Silkwood said as he congratulated all of the award recipients.

The Captain Award for community involvement and economic enhancement was presented to Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Spokesperson Melissa Erker accepted the award and shared a short video prepared by the company as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary in 2017.

Following a long list of contributions the company has made to the region over the past century, Erker noted, “Whether it be today, or in 1917 when ground was broken for the refinery, we know how important it has been to be involved in our community.”

The final Captain Award was presented to the Simmons Employee Foundation for community involvement. Tamera Ferguson accepted the award on behalf of the organization. The Simmons Employee Foundation was founded in 2004 when 280 employees of the firm came together to create a single, streamlined way for them to give back to Riverbend communities.

Over the past 13 years, employees have donated more than $1 million in financial support, sponsored families in need during the holiday season, provided countless volunteer hours to hundreds of charitable organizations and continue to give back without hesitation.

“We thank you for nominating us,” Ferguson said. “I also want to thank John Simmons and all our employees for their continued giving.”

Wrapping up the luncheon, association president Monica Bristow took a moment to recognize the award event’s 22 sponsors before highlighting signs of current and continued regional economic growth.

Among the signs of growth noted by Bristow were the recent opening of the Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center, OSF Saint Anthony’s new facility being constructed near Walmart on Godfrey Road, the expansion of one of the medical buildings on Alton Memorial Hospital’s campus, the new Wood River police station and the soon-to-be-complete Weber Workforce Center on the Godfrey campus at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter