A greater green

GLEN CARBON — A new 36-acre attraction envisioned for Glen Carbon’s Schon Park has regained momentum.

The hope is that, one day, the transformation will turn it into the central hub for the entire village. At least that’s what Village Trustee Micah Summers and other project supporters have in mind.

A public informational meeting took place in early June, Justin Venvertloh of engineering firm Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. (TWM) of Edwardsville said. TWM and Planning Design Studio provided conceptual services for the development’s master plan. Venvertloh said the Village Board gave the go-ahead to start Phase 2A of the development at its meeting on June 27.

Phase 1 resulted in how Schon Park stands now. When the park development project was in initial planning stages in 2009, there were only two phases involved, but the potential for grant funding has been challenging because of the state’s current budget issues, so Phase 2 has been broken out into two stages.

Phase 2A will include the installation of a playground (with future options for a spray pad and tot play area), restroom facilities, additional trails, landscaping and lighting, entrance road development, water and sewer system work, grading and erosion control, as well as 60 percent of the planned new parking area.

The village has received a $300,000 matching grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District for this phase of the park’s development.

Cork Tree Creative Inc. of Edwardsville is being brought into the project to help promote the park’s development and put together a fundraiser campaign. They plan to present their ideas at the next Village Board meeting in July.

Summers, who chairs the village’s Public Services Committee, said a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization is in place exclusively to facilitate donations for the development.

“One of the unique and modern concepts featured in the design is that all vehicular traffic will be in the front of the park,” Summers said. “Visitors will enter from Glen Carbon Road and have immediate access to an expansive parking area. Once you’re out of your vehicle, you can roam the park and experience it in whatever way you want with no worries about vehicular traffic.”

“This concept reinforces the idea of a quieter green space,” he said. “It also helps with maintenance and manicuring of the green space and all the features.”

Further plans, as a final part of Phase 2, include courts for basketball, tennis and pickleball, a baseball field and batting cages, a concession stand and development of a boardwalk. An additional design concept has been approved for an amphitheater on the lake that would facilitate outdoor performances.

Summers said he hopes the project will be complete within the next couple of years.

“Our hope is that Schon Park, with this major development complete, can become the cornerstone of our village, perhaps even the future home of our annual Glen Carbon Homecoming,” he said. “But first, we need donations and funding support so we can bring the vision we all have had for so long into reality.”

The cost for realizing this vision is projected to be nearly $7 million.

