A greener and cleaner approach

Photo provided by EcoEngineers This photo illustrates the poor condition of the digesters at Alton's wastewater treatment facility at 19 Chessen Lane.

“Doing nothing is not an option.”

Those were the words of plant manager Steve Gibson at a meeting in Alton Mayor Brant Walker’s office.

He was referring to the urgent need for repairs and maintenance at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Gibson said the plant needs $12-$14 million in repairs.

One of the dire concerns is for two anaerobic digesters used to dispose of biosolids from the treatment process. They are in critical need of repair, at a cost of roughly $2 million. The brick façade on one of them has crumbled away and rust from rebar in the concrete is visible through the concrete walls. The protective exterior geomembrane liners used to contain biogas is torn and in disrepair on both digesters. It is the thinner interior liner alone that is containing the biogas and keeping this part of the system operational.

If the digesters fail, Gibson said, the city will be forced to haul 24 tons of biosolids each day to somewhere else for disposal, equating to $275,000 to $400,000 in disposal costs. The city could also face up to $10,000 a day in Environmental Protection Agency fines for potential environmental liability from methane leakage.

The plant has also been running a blower system — designed for a 25-year lifespan — for 39 years. This system runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“It is worn out, and we spend nearly $250,000 to power it now,” Gibson said. “With an updated system, the power costs would be 80 percent less. The electric savings alone could pay for this upgrade.”

Gibson said 3 pumps at the wastewater treatment plant are vital to the system and are 53 years old.

“We have to do something,” Walker said. “The current plant is beyond its life cycle.”

The report was provided by Gibson as a part of the June 15 RIN Workshop Academy, hosted by Walker and Gibson, and facilitated by Brad Pleima and John Sens of EcoEngineers of Des Moines, Iowa.

The city is looking at an innovative approach to completing the needed work at its only wastewater treatment facility at 19 Chessen Lane. While the repairs and upgrades outlined by Gibson will need to be addressed immediately, the City Council is being asked to consider what the future of Alton will need.

Pleima and Sens shared the results from a feasibility study for Alton to build a resource recovery facility as an addition to the wastewater treatment plant. They also shared next steps and a general recap of what the resource recovery facility has the potential to do for the city and its residents.

On behalf of the city, EcoEngineers is looking at the potential to convert renewable biomass into an economic resource by producing and selling renewable natural gas and associated carbon credits.

Gibson said if Alton builds this facility, in addition to upgrading its wastewater treatment plant, the project scope becomes an entire waste-to-energy opportunity — providing plant repairs and upgrades while creating revenue from biogas production and tipping fees.

Feedstock processed through the facility would not only include biosolids coming into the plant, but would also come in from outside sources, such as other municipalities, hospitals, schools, food producers, and others.

With the processing that would take place through a resource recovery facility, revenue would come from the biofuels produced and used in transportation along with the RINs (Renewal Identification Numbers) that would be purchased by transportation fuel providers to comply with EPA mandates. Other products, such as recycled nutrients and fertilizer, could become beneficial sources for agriculture throughout the Midwest.

The proposed development of a resource recovery facility would cost roughly another $33.5 million for the additional processing facility, added to the $12-14 million already projected costs for repairs and upgrades to the current system.

Pleima recommended the city pursue a state revolving fund loan for the project, with an interest rate of 1.85 percent, to cover construction costs.

As for revenues once the resource recovery plant is up and running, Pleima “conservatively” projected annual net operating profits for the city to be approximately $7.16 million.

“The sludge from a Milwaukee wastewater treatment plant is even used to produce ‘milorganite,’ which can be purchased today from Lowe’s,” Gibson said in a follow-up conversation on June 22. “The ‘mil’ stands for Milwaukee, and the ‘organite’ refers to the organic substance of the sludge. They are generating even more income for their city through those sales.”

“Landfills are filling up,” Walker said. “Europe, Germany, have over 9,000 plants for this already. And Illinois is already having a conversation about separating food from other trash; four other states already do.”

Phase 2 involves identifying feedstock producers and getting them to commit to the project, as well as further analysis of the feedstock itself to determine its usefulness. Gibson and Walker agreed securing feedstock producers is key.

Projected to cost approximately $113,000, Gibson has Phase 2 already built into this fiscal year’s budget. It is expected that the City Council would recommend referring to committee at their meeting on June 28 a resolution to move forward with the Phase II survey and related work.

“There will also be a savings in preliminary engineering costs by looking at these two projects simultaneously,” Gibson said.

At the end of the presentation, 2nd Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee said, “I think it’s a win-win if we can work all the details out.”

“If the feedstock producers are lined up, guaranteed, then I don’t see how we’ve got anything to lose,” 5th Ward Alderman Charles Brake said.

