× Expand Photo by Andrea Wells A group of barred owls being rehabilitated in the center’s flight cage.

The changing of the seasons brings with it the anticipation of fall-time festivals, and TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow, IL is no stranger to such activities. TreeHouse is excited to host its annual “Owl Fest”, the center’s biggest event of the year, which offers area visitors a unique wildlife experience and a hopeful successful year as it looks to top out another record-breaking season for patient admissions.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s 4th annual fall festival, Owl Fest, takes place October 21st and 22nd, 2017 from noon – 5 PM at the center’s Dow location. This one-of-kind event brings awareness to TreeHouse’s mission and offers an exciting weekend of behind-the-scenes exploration of the world of wildlife rehabilitation. This two-day extravaganza of fun and education boasts talented local artisan vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and interactive areas for children such as games, crafts, and a teddy bear clinic for special stuffed friends needing their yearly check-up. TreeHouse is looking to capitalize on last year with even bigger and better raffle prizes, interactive environmental booths and workshops, wildlife presentations, and of course up close and personal interactions with some of your favorite wildlife ambassadors! This event offers something for all ages and is sure to be a howling good time!

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s operations rely heavily on outside support through donations and volunteer time. “Owl Fest” serves as TreeHouse’s biggest fundraiser of the year, supporting the organization’s mission of assisting local communities and wild animals in need in central and southwestern Illinois.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center is located at 23956 Green Acres Rd. Dow, IL 62022, between the towns of Alton and Grafton IL, just off the Great River Road. Information about the center and Owl Fest can be found on TreeHouse’s website at www.treehousewildlifecenter.com or on the center’s Facebook page.