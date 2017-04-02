A journey of faith

ALTON — Lynn McDonald wants parents to know that prayer works and has written a book to prove that. “For the Love of Levi” chronicles her family’s journey of faith as their newborn son struggled to live.

“We didn’t know from hour to hour if he would live,” McDonald says. “We spoke openly of our faith at the hospital. Although the doctors and nurses never said anything negative, we could tell by their body language they didn’t share our belief that Levi would make it through.”

Prayers from family, friends and strangers brought Levi from the brink of death when he was just a few weeks old. Prayers for a van with a wheelchair lift were answered five years later when the family needed a “Lift for Levi.” And prayers continue to give McDonald and her husband, Patrick, faith and strength.

Levi was just a few weeks old in December 2010 when he was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Unresponsive and septic, Levi began seizing so much the hospital put him into a coma for two weeks. He was subsequently diagnosed with Group B streptococcal meningitis, a virus usually transmitted to the baby around the time of birth.

Now age 6, Levi continues to struggles with a host of health issues, including hydrocephalus, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and cortical visual impairment. But with the new van and new medicine, he’s making big improvements and growing stronger.

“The wheelchair lift was huge,” McDonald says. “He can roll directly into the van without a lot of stress on his muscles from being lifted in and out of his chair. His body strength has improved and he can stand better.”

Perhaps even stronger is Levi’s spirit. He’s still nonverbal but with his new medicine, his parents say it’s like their son has “woken up.”

As an infant, Levi would have more than 200 seizures a day. He was on five ineffective seizure medicines. At the suggestion of his neurologist, his parents put him on a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet. After being on the ketogenic diet several months, Levi’s seizures dropped to 20 to 30 day. Now, Levi takes a daily dose of cannabidiol (CBD) oil and gets just a few seizures a day.

“They last a few seconds but his brain isn’t being continually interrupted,” McDonald says.

CBD oil is effective for seizures and Charlotte’s Web CBD oil is the most well-known oil for drastically lowering their frequency and severity. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the compound that gives the “high”) is virtually nonexistent in that strain, making it available across the country regardless of state laws. Levi takes Everyday Advanced, Charlotte’s Web’s strongest blend.

McDonald learned about CBD oil years ago as she researched ways to help her son. She and Levi’s neurologist discussed using the oil several times but he was hesitant, even after it became legal in Illinois.

“Insurance doesn’t cover the cost, but it’s been so beneficial,” she says. “We make sure he has a continual supply.”

She has kept a journal since Levi was born and drew on it and her memories when she started writing her book in 2013.

“It was definitely cathartic but painful,” she says. “Writing it brought everything back. I would work on it for a while, then put it aside. I decided to make it a goal this year to get it finished. It made me realize how much Levi had overcome.”

McDonald self-published “For the Love of Levi” through Amazon Kindle and a paperback version through Lulu.com.

“Prayer works,” she says. “Our family, friends and strangers came together in our darkest moments. God heard us and answered our prayers.”

advnews.link/AmazonLeviBook

advnews.link/PaperbackLeviBook

