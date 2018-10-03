"A kind-hearted working man"

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Charlie Tweedy

WOOD RIVER | The small group of about 20 people, many with signs of love and support in their hands, craned their necks to see any sign of the oncoming fleet of vehicles heading their way.

They were waiting for Charlie Tweedy, who died Sept. 26 at the age of 86, to visit the restaurant he loved one last time.

In a tradition most often reserved for military, police and others who serve, a law enforcement-led funeral procession made its way from the funeral home, past Charlie’s Drive-In, which had closed that day to honor its former owner, ending the journey at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

“My wife works for the sheriff’s department and she was approached by the sheriff, who said he would be sending a deputy to lead the procession,” Charlie’s son, Tim Tweedy of Bethalto, said. “I contacted (Wood River Police Chief) Brad Wells to let him know, since he and Dad were good friends, and he said he would block off the streets for us.”

The procession, greeted by mourners standing outside the restaurant, was reflective of the visitation Sunday, which had wait lines of two hours or more.

“We were expecting a crowd, but we didn’t expect that kind of turnout,” Tim said. “We were taken back by people like one man who came in and said, ‘I’m from Wood River ... you really don’t know me, but I eat at the restaurant and wanted to give my condolences.’

“We had a few of those, and that means the world to us.”

When word began to spread across social media about Charlie’s passing, post after post began appearing from former employees, saying “I’m a Charlie girl” and “Charlie was like family.”

In addition to his years as owner of the drive-in, Charlie also worked for more than 20 years as an attendant at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

“He could outwork me,” owner Marty Marks said. “His work ethic was second to none. He would sometimes come in at 8 a.m. and want to stay for the visitation that night. ‘I know these people,’ he would say. ‘I want to be here for them.’ He treated this place like he owned it.”

Charlie’s relatives describe the family patriarch the same way.

“That man was a hard worker, and he passed it on to his children,” Tim said. “We may not be wealthy with finances, but we are all definitely wealthy in the lives we have and the friends we have made.”

A Korean War navy veteran, Charlie already had job stints at Standard Oil and Taystee Bread when the opportunity to purchase a Wood River mainstay presented itself. Opened in 1950, Barney’s Drive-In at 762 Wood River Ave. later became Blevin’s, then Watson’s.

“Dad was a Taystee route driver, and he served Watson’s their bread products,” Tim said. “He always told Helen (Watson) when she was ready to sell the place, to let him know.”

In 1976, she did, and Charlie’s was born. A family effort, Charlie’s wife, Carol; and children, Rhonda, Scott (who met his future wife there), Tim and Teresa all pitched in through the years.

“From day one, Dad wanted this place to be family-friendly,” Tim said. “He would have kids turn their car radios down and tell people to get off their car hoods.”

Family was what it was all about, according to his loved ones.

“He was a wonderful guy,” Marty Marks said. “He loved people, and everybody knew Charlie. To him, everybody was family.”

Terry Dossett of Bethalto fondly remembers one of Charlie’s favorite quotes.

“Be careful what you ask for; you might get it,” Dossett said.

"My grandpa was a hard working man who was a stranger to no one," said Lauren Read of Edwardsville, Charlie's granddaughter. "He was proud of everything he did, from being in the navy to running the drive-in to being a great grandpa and everything in between. He will really be missed."

Tim recounted how his parents first met.

“Dad was on a date at Midtown Restaurant, and he saw my mom with one of her friends,” he said. “He called her up about a week later, and that was it.

“Mom is doing better than I thought she would. They had 62 years of marriage, so it won’t be easy, but she has a lot of family support.”

Not long after Charlie began a new career at Marks Mortuary in 1987, he sold the restaurant to his daughter Teresa and a partner in 1992, who continued the tradition of good service and hard work.

“Dad looked at everyone the same, whether you pulled up in a Cadillac or a clunker he had to help you start,” Tim said. “That’s a great lesson to pass on.

“If I had to sum him up, he was a kind-hearted working man.”

And for the family, Charlie’s peaceful exit was one last gift he gave to those he loved.

“I called my pastor, who was flying in from San Antonio, and told him Dad was slipping fast,” Tim said. “The pastor got there and gave a blessing and prayed over him, and 10 minutes later Dad was called home.

“That is why I am so at peace with all of this. I know he is in a better place.”

Memorials can be made to the Dr. Parks Rheumatoid Arthritis Fund c/o Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

