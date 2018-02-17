A larger than life childhood

Photo courtesy Alton Museum of History & Art Inc. Photo courtesy Franklin Masonic Lodge Photo courtesy Franklin Masonic Lodge Photo courtesy Hayner Public Library Photo courtesy Alton Museum of History & Art Inc. Photo courtesy Alton Museum of History & Art Inc.

Just less than 9 months before the biggest event in the world came to an end, a little boy was born. He would end up leaving his own tall marks all around the world in his short lifetime, starting in a small frame home on Monroe Street in Alton.

Robert Pershing Wadlow was born Feb. 22, 1918, to Harold F. and Addie (Johnson) Wadlow, weighing in at 8.7 pounds. He was their firstborn, and there was nothing particularly notable about him at birth. He was healthy, happy, “normal.” It would take a few months before his spectacularity would start to take shape.

By 1919, when Robert began to walk, he weighed 40 pounds. When he was 5, his mother enrolled him in kindergarten. He was 5 feet, 6.5 inches tall by then, wearing clothes that would fit a 17-year-old boy. Robert spent most of his life in Alton and always called it home; it’s where he was born, educated, and is buried.

His family did move around a bit during his early years. In fact, when Robert was just 3 months old, he and his parents moved to Charleston, W. Va., and had just settled there when an epidemic broke out that drove them back to Illinois. They lived in Grafton until moving to Roxana, where they lived from 1920 to 1926.

In 1926, the family moved Robert’s grandparents’ farm in Rosedale, just outside of Grafton, first to Colorado and then to Wyoming. The moves out west were an effort to alleviate his mother’s health issues. They returned to Illinois once more in the fall of 1926 to Alton, where they stayed.

Robert was the oldest of Harold Sr. and Addie’s five children. Sister Helen was born in 1920, brother Eugene in 1922, sister Betty in 1924, and Harold Jr. in 1932.

In 1926, when Robert entered third grade at Alton’s former Milton Elementary School, he was 6 feet tall. He would later graduate from Alton High School in 1936, one of the 87 members of the graduating class, at 8 feet 3 inches tall. His graduation gown was made from 14 yards of fabric; his cap size was an 8 ½.

Throughout this story’s research, the numbers continued to be almost unimaginable. Robert’s size was the result of an overactive pituitary gland that produced extremely high growth hormone levels. This is something that is treatable today, but not in Wadlow’s era. He had no hereditary links for his unusual growth, and his four siblings were all of normal size.

What was seemingly more unimaginable for nearly everyone was, and still is, how Robert was able to move through and cope in his daily life.

After all, imagine the difficulty of negotiating stairs in size 36AA shoes or writing with a pencil on a piece of notebook paper, like all the other students, while sitting in a school desk and handling them with hands that measured 18 inches from palm’s edge to fingertip.

Try also to imagine being Robert’s size, but still a kid, and trying to play with the toys and games like all the other children were doing. What would dating have been like for Robert? And what kind of gifts could you get for him?

Bending down, stooping, sitting — all in a world built for men of much less stature — was part of Robert’s everyday life. He had to climb stairs sideways. His specially made clothes and shoes were expensive.

But he took it all in stride and never without a positive outlook and a smile.

