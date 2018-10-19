A League of Their Own: Pam Whisler

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Pam Whisler

Pam Whisler has spent the past 33 years filling a role as one of Godfrey’s pioneers.

First elected as village clerk in 1985, she was among a rare few as a locally elected female community leader, and has been blazing a trail for women in government, leadership and community service ever since.

But the accomplishment that most stands out for her during the past thirty-plus years?

“It’s one that really has nothing to do with this job,” Whisler says. “Being a grandmother — that is my proudest accomplishment.”

Whisler will move into that position full-time position when the year ends, officially retiring from the role of Godfrey Village Clerk on Dec. 31, 2018. She says she can hardly wait for the next steps of her life’s journey: as a full-time grandmother, wife, mother and active participant in her everyday life. She is anxious to spend more time with her husband of 45 years, David, and with sons Matthew and James and their families, which includes four grandchildren.

Can you share some about the journey that led you to become Godfrey's Village Clerk?

I was born in Godfrey. My parents moved our family out to the country when I was still a baby. I later graduated from Jersey Community High School and took classes at Lewis and Clark Community College. My husband and I returned to Godfrey in 1977, and we have been here since.

Before successfully being elected in 1985, I had served as a call operator for the Godfrey Fire Department before taking a position with the township as the supervisor’s assistant. I later served as the “commodities lady” as well. My earlier professional years were spent in banking and industry positions.

As village clerk, I have served with the three mayors of Godfrey — Lars Hoffman, Michael Campion, and current Mayor Michael McCormick. I also have had the chance to work with three Godfrey Township Supervisors: Dwight Ruyle, Doug Mueller and Terry Seymour.

Over the years, what have been some of the significant changes you’ve seen?

The most significant change has been in the way we communicate. We went from pen and paper to typewriters, then to computers. And now we have social media as well, which is an even newer technology that is constantly changing and challenging in itself. The methods we use for communicating with the residents are now much more abundant.

What have been some of your most significant accomplishments during your tenure?

Becoming a grandmother has undoubtedly been the best, but focusing on my work, I have received many awards, recognitions and designations. I’ve also held numerous leadership positions. Some distinctions of which I’m most proud include the Godfrey Women’s Club Golden Leaf Award, receiving the Illinois Woman Achievement Award in 2000 from the State of Illinois, and the Elion Crabel Award I received from the Municipal Clerks of Illinois.

I am a longstanding member of the Municipal Clerks of Illinois and have served before as its president. I’m also a longtime member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Township Officials of Illinois. Locally, I serve on the board of Beverly Farm. I am also a member of the Godfrey Women’s Club and will take over the reins as president in December. There are many other roles and recognitions I’ve been honored to enjoy; there are just too many to list. I spent years as a soccer coach too when the kids were younger.

What have been some of the biggest challenges along the way? Fondest memory?

At the onset, I spent my first 18 months in office without a salary. That was very much a challenge. Since then, I’d say the biggest challenge was probably keeping the electorate happy so that they would re-elect me each term.

My fondest memory while serving the community as Godfrey Village Clerk was when I was doing marriage licenses and a 90-year-old couple came in for one. They were high school sweethearts, had gone separate ways in life, and then rediscovered each together later in life. I’ll never forget that. Another cherished memory is of being elected for the first time. That’s another moment and feeling I’ll always cherish.

How did your decision to retire come about? What are your plans for the years ahead?

It was a hard decision to make, to retire. I am truly thankful for having had the opportunity to serve. But it’s now time for me to move on and enjoy my family. I believe I have done a very good job for the community and I wish the next clerk and the next administration the very best.

I am looking forward to spending time with my family and building memories with my grandchildren. I am also looking forward to working with my husband.

Another thing about retiring is that I will also get to enjoy more of myself - golfing, exercising and doing those things I like to do.

Any words of wisdom you could share with readers?

Life is too short; don’t let your work dominate your life. Remember that you have a family.

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske

too.