A legacy in frame

Just days before Christmas, the Riverbend was handed some sad news with word of the passing of Ken Link.

In his years spent running his Godfrey business, Picture This and More, alongside his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Glenda, Link has left an empty space with the many who knew him — locally, regionally, nationally and abroad — as a man who always put family first and was happiest when helping others.

Retiring from Boeing in 1999 after 32 years of service, Ken joined his wife full time, working alongside her at their shared business for 23 years until they would both retire — also together — in 2015.

Quint Long and his partner, Dr. Tony Phillips, purchased the store from the Links after spending six months “testing the waters and learning the ropes from Ken,” according to Long.

“My mom had put the bug in my ear that Ken and Glenda wanted to retire,” he said. “In working with them, I learned that they had developed an amazing clientele over 40 years. Everybody in town knew them and had high praises about them. Their business had survived for 23 years on friendship and personal service; it survived when all the others didn’t. We’re here now trying to carry on that tradition.”

Link was 71 when he died at home on Dec. 17. Born in Belleville in 1946, he and Glenda were married on Sept. 24, 1964, and shared a life together that included their three children and their families. Services were held Dec. 20.

Memorials have been designated by the family as Godfrey First United Methodist Church or St. Louis Children’s Hospital NICU.

Kella Marchal, an 18-year employee at Picture This and More, started working for the Links and has stayed on with the new owners. She confirmed there were six such stores when she started working for the Links, and theirs was the only one to survive.

“We were more forward-thinking than the others in what we did and how we serviced our customers,” she said.

Marchal added many of the store’s customers evolved into longtime friendships for the Links.

“Giving was always a big part of who they were, who they are,” she said. “They have always been moral, upright, caring people. In fact, when my husband passed away, they offered me full time because they knew I would need it. I’m still here.

“They were partners, not just here or at home, but in everything. Golfing, volunteering, family time, the business, socially — they were always doing whatever it was together.

“(Ken and Glenda) worked as a team,” Marchal said. “They started their business in the basement of their home, moved it into a little shop on Elm Street in Alton, then brought it here. They were in all the local business groups together and were very active in their church together. Together, they were very generous, donating their time and talents to countless fundraisers over the years.”

Ken took his craft and his industry very seriously throughout the years, holding several offices in the Professional Picture Framers Association, St. Louis Chapter, and was president of the International PPFA for two years.

“He also served as an advisory committee member and judge at the annual convention held in Las Vegas,” Marchal noted. Through an arrangement with Lewis and Clark Community College, Ken taught framing classes for many years as well.

A lifelong learner himself, Long said Ken was very talented and enjoyed more of the technical side of the business.

“He was a very technical guy,” he said. “Ken and Glenda were great to me. When they retired and I took over, they told me if I needed anything or have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. They were always available. Still advising and still supportive.”

Along with sharing his talents through the framing business, Ken also enjoyed sharing his talents as a musician. He was a drummer for the local band known as DD Revival, as well as for the Bud Schulz’s Can’t Beat Experience and the LCCC Jazz Band. His interest took root and will now be carried forward in his son, Chris, as well as with one of his grandsons. Ken donated countless hours during summer vacations as a volunteer percussion instructor with Alton High School’s Marching 100; his grandson now plays in that drumline.

The Links enjoyed traveling, especially England and France.

“They loved going to England,” Marchal said. “When Ken worked at Boeing, he would have to travel to England every now and then. They had traveled to London and Paris for their last wedding anniversary, in fact.”

Both Long and Marchal agree the legacy of which the couple was most proud was their family.

“They were very involved with their children,” Marchal said. “They didn’t miss hardly anything — soccer games, dance recitals, sporting events, any performances. Ken and Glenda loved their family, and especially enjoyed time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The Links also enjoyed golfing, and Ken often volunteered at Rolling Hills Golf Club during the summers. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and his wife, Linda, who also owns the Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe, were in a couples golf league with the Links.

“This isn’t just any golf league,” Linda McCormick said. “We are all very close. There is a bond with this league. It is something we all can’t wait for on Thursday. No matter how bad I would golf, Ken always made me feel like it was not that bad. He was a very good golfer and I’m sure it took a lot of patience. You would never know.

“But more than golfing buddies, I am lucky enough to call them my friends. Glenda and Ken were a couple when walking in a room would make it light up. When Mike came home and told me that Ken died, I thought I must have misunderstood. I had to ask a few times what he had said as I had to fight back tears.

“I will miss him and hope that Glenda will still be a part of our league. I never got to tell him how much he meant to me. I hope he knew.”

Don Tucker and his wife, Linda, of Godfrey, also shared many fond memories with Ken and Glenda Link. Don was the co-founder and leader of the local classic rock band DD Revival, of which Ken was the band’s drummer and vocalist.

In a post on Facebook on Christmas night, Don wrote, “This is one of the most difficult posts I’ve ever written: In short, DD Revival is disbanding after a wonderful 10-year run. Last Sunday morning, DD Revival drummer, vocalist, and all-around great guy Ken Link died peacefully in his sleep. We were not just band members, we were a family ... the remaining band members (Gene, Bump, and me) had a meeting on Saturday. We all agreed that it would be very difficult if not impossible to replace Ken with anyone else given his tremendous talent ... excuse me while I wipe a tear from my eye.”

During a phone interview Tuesday, Don said, “Ken was an excellent musician. We had played together in the band for six or seven years. To the band, he was always a big help too, and we just didn’t think we could replace him.”

Linda Tucker, Don’s wife, added, “Ken was a good husband, a good father, and a great-grandfather. We were good friends with him and Glenda. He was a great businessman, too. He knew everybody and they knew him. He and Glenda really contributed so much to the community.”

Ken was also the drummer for Bud Shultz’s You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band. He began playing with Shultz in the 1960s. He was playing professionally by 17 and had stayed in the Riverbend to play, as well as assisting with Alton Little Theater productions.

The lives in the Riverbend region touched by Ken Link have been forever changed with the framework he and Glenda forged together.

