A lesson for tomorrow’s business leaders

EDWARDSVILLE — Modern technology and today’s business environment have changed the way entrepreneurs start and finance commercial ventures. Startup businesses are increasingly turning to crowdfunding instead of relying on venture capitalists or stock offerings.

Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the internet. Sites such as gofundme.com, kickstarter.com and indiegogo.com offer business startups access to millions of potential investors.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students are using crowdfunding to raise capital for marketing and development of products for businesses they hope to get off the ground. The efforts are part of a project in their organizational communications class.

Dr. Zach Schaefer, known as “Dr. Z” to his students, teaches the class. He says the project’s main goal is to give students real-world experience in the areas necessary to start a business in today’s environment.

“These types of classes are too often theoretical,” he says.

He points out typical college courses in business development and organizational communications require students to memorize information but give them no practical experience in actually getting a business started.

“The goal with this project is to give the students experience in the communications, team-building, presentation and writing skills necessary in the real world,” he says.

Two teams of 14 students each from the class are involved in starting businesses. James Moss heads up a team marketing a card game named 26. Stacy McEldonney leads a team developing a mobile application targeted at college students. Students developed business ideas themselves with guidance from Schaefer on which ones would be the most feasible.

The card game 26 is a competitive team-based game. Players divide into two or more teams. One team draws a letter card and the other draws a topic card. The team holding the topic card announces the topic and the team with the letter card has 26 seconds to name as many topics as possible that start with the letter on their card.

The team holding the topic card then draws a letter card and follows the same procedure. The team with more topics wins that round. The first team to win six topic cards wins the game.

Moss explains the group developing the game has four prototypes completed.

“We are currently marketing the game and will go into production if our funding effort raises enough money,” he says.

Pieces Board Game Restaurant in St. Louis hosted a launch party for the game on Oct. 24. Detailed information about the game, rewards contributors can receive for various funding levels and a link to the online funding site can be found by searching for “26cardgame” on Facebook.

The mobile app McEldonney’s team is developing, Koterie, is intended to provide seamless connectivity for college students between themselves and organizations. Its name refers to coterie, a group of people who associate closely. It includes a calendar, an on-campus feed, an off-campus feed and peer-to-peer connections.

“There are over 300 clubs on campus,” she says. “There are bulletin boards all over the place, but people just walk by them because they’re looking at their phones.”

She also points out the importance as well as the challenges involved in networking and staying in contact with various groups, both on and off campus.

“Koterie is a collective service allowing college students to connect to organizations, local communities, businesses, and campus life,” she says. “A commuter student or someone coming in from out of town can download the app and instantly be connected to everything that’s going on both on campus and off campus.” The first app launch party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Tom’s Bar & Grill in the Central West End in St. Louis. Information about the app and the launches, along with the link to the funding site, can be found by searching for “Koterie” on Facebook.

Schaefer says this is the third year he has assigned this project for the class. He says having to develop and apply business and entrepreneurial skills in a one-semester time frame compels the students to gain direct experience rather than just study the topic.

He says there is a skills gap between just reading the course material and actually practicing it.

“With this project, they are going to have to actually do everything they are reading about,” he says.

