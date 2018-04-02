A lunch with cops

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

MITCHELL | Students from Mitchell Elementary had some special visitors during their lunch period March 23 at the cafeteria.

Seven police officers, five from the Granite City area, sat down with the students with their plates of food, which included chicken, pasta and salad from Ravanelli’s Restaurant.

“I think it was really exciting because I have never sat by a cop,” Mitchell third-grader Elizabeth Quillen said. “I always really wanted to talk to a cop and ask questions. Naturally, I’m glad I didn’t get arrested.”

Then, the students got autographs from the officers.

“It’s something they’re going to remember,” said Chris Modrusic, chief of the Pontoon Beach Police Department. “All of the kids kept on coming up and kept rotating and going from officer to officer, which is awesome. They felt comfortable.”

Modrusic, Sgt. Rich Schardan and Officer Jill White of the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Officers Gary Brooks and Michelle Warner of the Granite City Police Department, and Lt. Jeff Bridick and Sgt. Brock Cato of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance in the luncheon, which was part of a fundraising event at Mitchell Elementary. The school is raising money for the BackStoppers.

“We want them to meet with some police officers and have a positive interaction and everything,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, a third-grade emotional disabilities teacher at Mitchell and co-coordinator of the fundraising event. Fourth-grade emotional disabilities teacher Cheryl Whitaker is the other coordinator.

About an hour after the luncheon, the officers were invited to a doughnut party with one of the classes.

The BackStoppers is a St. Louis-based organization that provides financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives or suffered an injury in the line of duty.

Fitzgerald, whose husband works as a police officer in Edwardsville, said a check will be presented to the BackStoppers during an assembly in May.

“We were thinking a dollar in a change a day, but we brought over $1,400 just in change from students,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Fitzgerald said the fundraiser, which started in early March, has been successful. The school has raised the money by collecting pennies from each class every morning, which is called Pennies For Police, and has sold t-shirts. One of the classes raised more than $300.

“It’s giving them pride of their community,” the teacher said. “They were excited, they have ownership, they want to engage and, more importantly, they want to meet more police officers and interact with them and have a relationship with them.”

Modrusic said having lunch with the students was a good way to start building relationships with the police officers.

“For a lot of kids, when they see a badge or see a police officer, they want to go the opposite way,” the chief said. “Our goal is to have them come toward us so they can feel safe and secure. If it’s something they need, they’re able to come up and talk with us.”

Anna McGuire, another third-grader, said she was thrilled to sit next to a police officer during her lunch. She sat next to Bridick.

“It was the most exciting thing I have ever done,” she said.

