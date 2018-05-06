A magical musical

photo by Pete Basola

Let’s journey back to “Camelot” and see the Knights at the Roundtable, meet Merlyn the wizard and, of course, become entranced in the famed love story between King Arthur, Guenevere and Lancelot.

Alton Little Theater will stage this beloved 1960 musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe Friday through Sunday, May 11-13, and Tuesday through Sunday, May 15-20. All shows start at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinées are at 2 p.m. The show directed by Lee Cox concludes the theater’s 84th season.

“The musical is beautiful; the music is gorgeous,” says theater president Kevin Frakes, who portrays King Arthur. “The costumes, the set is going to be wonderful.”

The story centers on the love story between King Arthur; his wife, Guinevere; and a dashing knight, Lancelot, who gains her love and the king’s devotion. Thus conflict is incited in the kingdom when Lancelot and Guinevere fall in forbidden love.

Newcomer to the ALT stage, Jessica McCawley, who plays Guinevere, says she hopes younger viewers will be able to sink their teeth into the story surrounding “Camelot.”

The younger generation “may know of Rodgers and Hammerstein. They may know of this show, but they aren’t really familiar with it,” McCawley says. “So I just want to be able to show them that there is meat to these stories. Even though they are old, there’s still substance.

“I really believe that this story is about how complicated people can be with their emotions, and how difficult it is to remain true to yourself and to each other while still fighting all these feelings that you have for different ideas or different people,” she says.

Kurtis Leible, who brings life to the gallant knight Lancelot, likens “Camelot” to a classic.

“I really like old-time classic shows,” Leible says. “That kind of appealed to me a little bit. Chivalry and knights, and all that kind of stuff, is fun to do on stage.”

The musical has a magnificent score, Cox says, with songs like “Camelot,” “If I Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May,” “How to Handle a Woman,” and “I Loved You Once in Silence.”

“The songs move the story forward,” says David Drillinger, who along with Sue Parton Stanard directs the musical side of the show. Stanard is the vocal director while Drillinger is the music director who directs the orchestra.

“Each song is geared to present the characters, their role in the story, what they’re thinking, what they’re doing and how their life is changing as the musical takes place,” Drillinger says. “Sometimes they set up the time period, and what’s going on in terms of how they interact with the other characters.”

“Camelot” is big and bold and brash, Drillinger says. “Lusty Month of May” is the happiness of “Camelot.” “The Joust” spotlights the battle between the knights and brings Lancelot into the kingdom.

“This show is a little more unusual in that it was written for Richard Burton,” Drillinger says. “It was kind of a vehicle for him. He wasn’t really a singer, so there’s a lot of dialogue that then has music playing under it.

“So, this makes it a little more unusual. It makes our job as the orchestra a little more difficult in that we have to stay a little bit quieter so the dialogue can be heard,” Drillinger says. “It makes my job difficult because I’ve got to make sure I keep the music paced with the actor.”

Frakes agrees the songs are wordy.

“But I’ve always loved this musical,” he says. “I’ve known this musical for years.”

“I, as an actor, always wanted to play Lancelot when I was younger, and I grew out of that. I am getting the opportunity to play King Arthur, which is a great role in itself. It is the lead. I didn’t necessarily want that because I liked the other part probably a little bit better. King Arthur is such a true person, and he’s not like your normal king was back in those days. He didn’t really want to be king.”

Arthur, who has become king by pulling the sword from the stone, narrates the story, Frakes says. The character realizes what has to be done once Guinevere and Lancelot are caught in their affair.

“Of course, when the two of them fall in love, you have that triangle and that conflict. He actually loves both of them, and he lets them do what they do for a little while until they actually get caught, and then he is forced to do something about it.”

Leading the ensemble is Brant McCance, who plays two characters: the wise wizard Merlyn and the Scottish King Pellinore.

“I bring a little magic to the very beginning, and then I come back as King Pellinore,” McCance says. “They’re very different and they’re very similar. Merlyn is obviously the wise old wizard, but Pellinore, he hears voices.”

McCance says Pellinore is a king without a kingdom, adding the character has been chasing stuff for 18 years.

“It’s a quest and a curse,” he says.

The rest of the company includes Zac Coffman as Mordred, Kathy Brendenkoetter as Morgan Le Fey, Lorian Wardford as Tom of Warwick, Addie Gramelspacher as Nimue and Sawyer Burton as Sir Dinandan. Tristan Ferendzo, Kelly Hougland, Kayla Robinson, Brittany McCrady, Cheri Hawkins, Dennis Franz, Mary, Jeremy, Daniel and Launa Crank, and Nadja and Jen Kapetanovich take on multiple roles as lords, ladies, knights, wood fairies and peasants.

The orchestra includes Drillinger as conductor, James Wall (violin), Marie Brown (cello), Tom Dole (bass), Gail Drillinger (flute, piccolo), Anastasia Wilde (clarinet), Charles Prager and Dennis Meyer (trumpet), Dick Rogers (trombone), Joseph Welch (piano), and Jacob Mueller and Luke Griffin (percussion).

Lancelot, also known as Leible, wants the audience to enjoy the story and not have ill will toward any of the three main characters who embark on this journey.

“In a perfect world, I would like the audience to really love all three of us, Arthur, Guinevere and Lancelot,” Leible says. “I want them to understand what they were thinking, and their thought process in the whole thing, and how hard it was for all three of us.

“I don’t want them to look at any one of us as necessarily a bad person, or any one of us as necessarily better as any other person because it’s very hard for all three of them to keep everything straight. I want them to take away the love story that there is in ‘Camelot.’ I want them to understand what just happened.”

There will be a special raffle of gifts for all women in attendance on Mother’s Day, May 13. Patrons will also have the last opportunity to purchase a season ticket for the 85th season with 40 percent off the door sales prices during the run of “Camelot.” For information, call (618) 462-3205.

