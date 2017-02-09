A man of ideas

GRANITE CITY — When he opened his Granite City mayoral headquarters at the corner of 23rd and Madison Avenue last month, Art Asadorian came up with a board of IDEAS — an acronym that stands for Infrastructure, Desirable, Economic Development, Action Center and Simple Things.

Residents have been coming to his headquarters and writing their ideas on yellow sticky notes about how Granite City can be a better community.

Asadorian said he developed the IDEAS plan so he can push for a better Granite City and help restore the greatness the city once had.

“I keep sitting here looking at our city heading in the wrong direction,” he said. “In the past three or four years, I’ve been talking to residents and businesspeople here in Granite City. I’ve been talking to economic developers from different areas. I sat down with an international developer in a several-hour meeting and everybody knows that Granite City can be better. It takes new energy and it takes new ideas. What we have so far is not really moving us forward. It’s stabilizing us to a certain degree, but it’s not moving us forward.”

Asadorian, 66, has lived in Granite City his whole life. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1968. He served more than 30 years in the Granite City Fire Department, being the first paramedic to serve the community. He also has served as a member of the Madison County Board for the past 10 years.

“There’s ethnic diversity now that we never had before and there are no problems and there are no issues because we know the times are changing,” Asadorian said. “We know we have to be more open, and we are. That’s how this community has always been. People here make this city. The sad thing that bothers me is there are people who are voting with their feet. They’re moving to Glen Carbon, Collinsville and Edwardsville because they don’t see any opportunities. I don’t want to see people leaving this town. I want to see the people who have left come back because we made it nice enough to make them come back.”

The mayoral candidate said he’s concerned about the laid-off workers from Granite City Works. The steel mill became idled in December 2015 and about 2,000 workers were issued their layoff notices. Recently, the steel mill brought back more than 200 of its workers.

“We need to not rest until we get every steelworker back to work,” he said. “The 200 people coming back now, that’s a good start to me. We need 1,600 more to return.”

Asadorian decided to run for mayor four years ago. He said, if elected, he wants to help improve the infrastructure in the city.

“Our infrastructure is old,” Asadorian said. “The city is aging and is old, but that doesn’t mean we let it stay old. We need to start replacing things and upgrading different things. Our electrical grid in the downtown area needs to be upgraded. We’re having issues with flooding throughout the city. We need to upgrade the storm sewer lines because weather patterns are changing. We’re getting more rain and heavier rain all at once and the system is not handling it.”

He also wants to make Granite City desirable, meaning it should be a great place to live, work and raise a family.

“Granite City is a decent place to live,” he said. “I’ve lived here all of my life, but it can be better. I think we need to work with the school district to create more activities for kids so that after school, they’re busy and they’re not trying to do things they shouldn’t be doing.”

Asadorian wants the city to be more aggressive in searching out business and high-tech companies.

“Small manufacturing companies have moved here with good-paying jobs,” he said. “We have a great workforce in Granite City. People want to work and they’re good. Let’s give them a chance to work. Let’s go out and seek these businesses and bring them here and say, ‘Use our workforce, hire our people.’ We don’t sell our city to anybody.”

The mayoral candidate also hopes to create an action center with a hotline for residents to lodge concerns and ask questions to City Hall, and they’ll get responses within three days.

Asadorian said he wants the city to work on the simple tasks, such as cleaning streets, curbs and gutters, fixing potholes and damaged curbs, snow, ice and leaf removal and making sure the water is safe to use.

He said he’s happy about the additions the downtown area has made the last several years, such as Granite City Cinema, Kool Beanz Cafe and Aiello’s Pizzeria.

“The Niedringhaus Avenue corridor is very nice,” he said. “It brought in some restaurants and it brought in a couple of shops. (Local entrepreneur) Brenda Whitaker has been very influential in getting things done.”

He said making Granite City a strong community again will take a lot of work.

“Every resident has a stake in it as well,” Asadorian said. “The residents are not off the hook. The city needs to lead by example. We need to start cleaning our city up, take care of our properties and do the right thing.”

