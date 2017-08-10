× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Former Granite City soccer standout Sam Keomanivane poses during his inaugural benefit golf scramble July 29 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. He was injured in a motorcycle accident on April 23.

Sam Keomanivane (pronounced key-o-mah-ni-vah-nee) couldn’t have asked for a better day to have his inaugural benefit golf scramble July 29 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

While driving the golf cart around the course, the former Granite City soccer standout was happy to see a lot of people playing golf and having fun with temperatures in the 80s and no clouds in the sky.

“I can’t feel any more humble and grateful and lucky to be here for another day on this Earth, especially in such weather like this,” Keomanivane said. “It’s not hot and it has a great breeze. There’s great company. It’s just a great time. So many people here supporting me. How can you not love this day, right?”

There were 36 teams and 144 players in the event, which also included a silent auction. Tom Irvin, Keomanivane’s teammate on the Metro United soccer team, helped organize the event.

“Tom Irvin got on the ball and put it all together,” Keomanivane said. “Without him and his team of people that did this, it wouldn’t be happening. It was pretty awesome for all of the people who came and supported me. They’re out here having a good time today.”

The golf scramble is a fundraiser to help defray the costs of Keomanivane’s medical bills from his motorcycle accident on April 23 in Belleville that almost cost him his life.

“We’re just happy to have him here,” said Mara Keomanivane, Sam’s sister.

Keomanivane, who graduated from GCHS in 2006, is now living with one right leg. Still, he’s thankful that he’s alive.

“So much good has come out of this that it’s hard not to be happy,” he said. “Even though it’s a tragic accident, so much more has come out of it. It’s kind of like an enlightenment. It’s weird. You see the world to what it really is because I feel like we look at the world through a veil and we don’t want to see the truth.”

The accident

Keomanivane, 29, started riding motorcycles four years ago. He got a new motorcycle in early April.

On April 23, Keomanivane was on his way back from church and running other errands when he approached a car at the intersection of Green Mount Road and Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.

“It was my right of way,” Keomanivane said. “The kid yielded green and he thought he can beat me at the light. We met head on and I was trying to brake, but it’s a little bit harder to brake on a motorcycle than it is on a car. As soon as we collided, my leg got severed. It was pinched off right away.”

Keomanivane flew off the bike and he couldn’t move.

“As I was laying there, I was bleeding out and I can see my leg behind me,” he said. “I was in shock and the adrenaline kicked in. Obviously, I was screaming out in pain.”

Keomanivane said two people came out to help him after he got hit.

“At that point of time, the only thoughts that ever went through my mind was I’m going to lose everything,” Keomanivane said. “Soccer, my home, my job and my family and everything. I told them and her, ‘Let me die. I’m done. I don’t feel like I can make it.’ They kept me positive and kept me awake until the ambulance got there. Without them being there, I would have died. Those two people initially saved my life to get me to the hospital.”

Keomanivane was carried off by an ambulance and arrived at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville in critical condition.

“They got me enough to where they could get on a helicopter and fly me over to SLU,” Keomanivane said. “They put me in the helicopter and in the helicopter, my heart had stopped for two minutes or so. They were able to bring me back. Luckily, I had no brain issues from the lack of oxygen for my heart stopping. They got me to the hospital and my heart stopped again.”

The next time Keomanivane woke up, he was at the operating table.

“It’s literally just like in the movies,” he said. “You wake up on an operating table and the doctors are around and they were nothing but bright lights and I couldn’t move. I was like in a neck brace and my arms were locked down. I was in so much pain and I remember hearing the doctor saying, ‘Oh, my God, he’s awake.’ She came over and said, ‘If you’re OK, move your eyes,’ and I moved my eyes and they hurried me up and put me back to sleep. I was in a coma for a month. I probably had over 20 surgeries or more.”

Keomanivane had compartment syndrome in his stomach and his right leg. He lost 60 percent of his inner thigh muscle. He lost 40 pounds.

But he survived.

“I’m a miracle,” Keomanivane said. “The doctors said it’s crazy that you’re alive because if you weren’t so fit and if you didn’t have this resilience to want to live, you wouldn’t have made it. I went through all of that process. I finally woke up after a month in the ICU and I stayed in the ICU for about a week after I was awake. It took me a few days to become cognitive and actually talk to people.”

Rehab

Keomanivane went to Chicago for his rehabilitation at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly called the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. After more than three weeks, he got his strength back.

“In that place, there’s literally not one person who’s not happy and they’re there to help you,” Keomanivane said. “You have great people all of the time. Obviously, some of the patients aren’t as happy, but it was really good. I met a lot of good people. I got to help coach other people who were going through hard times.”

Despite not wearing a helmet on the day of the accident, Keomanivane didn’t have any brain or spine injuries. But he was influenced by doctors to go to the brain and spinal injury floor.

“When I went up there, it was the hardest thing seeing parents with their children who were fully paralyzed,” Keomanivane said. “It was really hard and it made me feel blessed and lucky and fortunate.”

Mara said she’s pleased with the way her brother has bounced back from the accident.

“He’s persevering and he’s overcoming a lot of challenges every single day,” she said. “He’s making everyone proud. I don’t know if a lot of people could overcome what he has overcome.”

Soccer career

Keomanivane started playing soccer at age 4. It’s the only sport he plays.

The Granite City graduate said even through his injuries, he’s still able to play.

“I can roll the ball,” he said. “I can’t kick it yet. I’m getting there. I can still bounce the ball on my head.”

Keomanivane turned in an outstanding high school soccer career. He earned three varsity letters and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in his senior year. When he was a sophomore, he earned the team’s Outstanding Underclassman Award.

Soccer is a family tradition in the Keomanivane family. Sam’s siblings, Sulyn, Mara and Seth, also played soccer at GCHS.

Keomanivane also played four years at McKendree University. Three years ago, he played in the Saskatoon World Cup in Canada.

The road back

Friends and family members threw a welcome home party for Keomanivane at Eagles Lodge in Granite City after he returned from rehab in late June.

“My mom (Ginny) called me and said, ‘I want you to come down to the Eagles and meet me. I want to talk to you,’” Keomanivane said. “I had just seen my mother, so I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ They wheeled me in and the next thing you know, there all of these people and close friends. It was overwhelming. It was the first time that I was speechless in a large group of people.”

Mara said she’s thrilled with the support his brother has gotten from the Granite City community since his accident.

Fundraisers took place throughout the community, including Dairy Queen and Doit’s Village Inn. The Granite City and Alton girls soccer teams honored Keomanivane by wearing bright colored t-shirts with “Keo Strong” written in the back during a match in May. A GoFundMe page was created for Keomanivane and almost $29,000 was raised.

“The support from everyone has been crazy,” Mara said. “There are a lot of people who love him. I had at least 100 messages in my Facebook messenger and people were asking, ‘How’s Sammy?’ They’re telling me stories on when he helped them or talked to them or brought them up when they were in their lows and stuff. He touches a lot of people’s lives. I think it’s good karma. People are helping him now. He’s here and we’re grateful for that.”

Irvin said he was happy with the turnout at the Wood River golf scramble.

“People who knew Sam were more than happy to come up and help him,” he said. “It’s going to a good cause. He has a ton of medical bills.”

Keomanivane, who worked at Precoat Metals and was a member of the Elite FT training staff, said the accident has given him a new outlook on life.

“I want to do public speaking and I like to work with kids with disabilities and even kids without disabilities and let everyone know that things are OK,” he said. “Everyone has an issue or an accident or something that’s going on in their lives and it’s hard. But you can get through it and you can get better. My motto is the sky’s the limit. All you have to do is reach for it.”

