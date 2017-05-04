A moment in time

What was your first job?

For many of us, that initial leap into the work force evokes a mixture of nostalgia (“My first check was $62, and I thought I was rich!”), education (“So that’s how they make one of those”) and mind-boggles (“Can a boss really talk to me like that?”).

Seeing that a good portion of this issue of AdVantage News is dedicated to looking back and rekindling memories, and with the new Dollar General location opening this week, I thought now would be the perfect time to revisit a mainstay from the past that has provided a lot of remembrances for many people who call this area home.

The new location of Alton’s Dollar General, previously located across the street, is now open at 2901 Homer Adams Parkway. The announcement of the move was made last year, and demolition of the abandoned building on that spot began soon after.

Filled with ghosts of the past, that building had previously been home to the city’s Burger King restaurant from the 1970s until the turn of the century, when a new Burger King was erected down the street, now located at 1902 Homer Adams Parkway. The original building later served as home to Chicago Style Gyros, but the meat of its history lay with the popular hamburger chain.

I worked there as a teenager for five years (I’ll let you figure out what years), and learned quickly what an eye-opener a job in fast food can be.

Much of it was not fun. Even by 1980s standards, the register technology was severely out of date, breaking down at the worst times (there was a good reason it was called the POS system). The uniforms were orange polyester nightmares, horrendous holdovers from the disco era (at least they were fire-retardant, so you didn’t have to worry about accidentally bursting into flame).

A broker in the Alton area, John Bolling Jr. worked there as a teenager in the early 1990s and also has vivid memories of those uniforms.

“I had upper classmen come in to laugh at me in my uniform,” he recalls. “Those high-water, bell bottom corduroy pants that were way too tight in the butt, with the sewn-on corduroy vest and plaid shirt … horrible.”

And for those of us blessed with the experience of working midnights, the antiquated broiler chain that helped create those oh-so-wonderful charbroiled burgers would bind up and break almost nightly.

On the flip side, I would not trade those memories for anything in the world. I learned so much about a variety of life skills, and made some tremendous friends along the way. As a group of young people, we didn’t just work together. We partied together, supported one another and learned about the tumultuous adjustment to adulthood together. During my tenure, the general manager, Kathy Stayton, never referred to us as employees. We were always her “family” and her “kids,” and that is what many of us were … a family.

Ann (Dungan) Wilkins, a special education teacher from Godfrey, started there in 1989 at the age of 16, staying off and on throughout high school and college.

“I love the fact that I am still in touch with my first boss,” she tells me. “(Kathy) pays attention to what is going on in my life and sends encouraging words if she knows I am going through a rough time.”

Jennifer Engdale, a former teacher for the deaf and sign language interpreter in Texas, credits her job as a young person from 1989 to 1991 at the Alton location with setting her on her first career path.

“I became a teacher in large part because of my work at Burger King,” she says. “A few of my coworkers could sign and a number of customers were deaf, so I decided to learn how to sign (and it went from there).”

Like many of us, Jennifer developed strong friendships with the people who went beyond just coworkers.

“I recall wanting to arrive early for my shift and staying late after my shift because of how much I enjoyed hanging out with (the people),” she says.

Allen Reyne, a firefighter in Springfield, Ill., joined the team in 1987 at the age of 16 and immediately received a crash course in the real world.

“The night after I interviewed, the place was robbed!” he recalls.

Allen also remembers some out-of-the-ordinary customers, including one who made quite a name for himself in the St. Louis area.

“No one believes my Axl Rose story,” he says. “Guns ‘n Roses played in St. Louis and wound up giving a limo ride to a bunch of girls from Bethalto, I think. It was late, so only the drive-through was open. I let the girls in (to use the restroom) but paid very little attention to who they were with. I really didn’t know until I saw him walk out (of the restroom) — a short, very skinny dude.”

Like many of us, Robin (Gill) Berry of Alton also began working there when she was 16, staying from 1985 until 1990.

“The biggest lessons I learned were working with people and customer service skills,” she says. “I learned how to count back change because several times the power went out and jacked up all of the computers. It was a foundation for many life and work skills that I still use today. I enjoyed it there, even if we did wear the worst fast food uniforms in the world.” (Are you seeing a trend?)

Along with Kathy, we had another “mother figure” in Linda Cathorall, who was in her 40s when she began her decade-long stint from 1990 until 2000.

“Sometimes I found myself thinking about the language Fred and (fellow employee) Chris (Kanturek) used every night,” she says, laughing. “Of course, I never used it out loud. They were such a bad influence on an old lady!”

Three of Linda’s children ended up working at the restaurant, and one received a proposal from her husband right there in the store.

A few more looks back:

Brian Bowman, a machinist from Rosewood Heights — “We were all broke as hell and didn’t know anything about the real world, but we had a blast. I remember staying out way too late and coming in to work the next day with little to no sleep, thinking, ‘Man, I am not doing that again tonight.’ That is, until about noon when you got your second wind.”

Suzanne (Slaughter) Malott, a writer from Oregon — “I was working the front register one day when a customer ordered a cheeseburger with no onions. Unfortunately, the cook went ahead and added onions anyway, which resulted in the woman becoming pretty irate. In fact, she and her friend wanted to know what time I got off, so they could meet me in the parking lot to ‘teach me a lesson.’”

Doug Bush from Alton, who began working there in 1990 at the age of 19 — “I was just talking to a friend about the time we made customized burgers so big we couldn’t finish them. (Even after I quit working there), I would come in late after being out all night. Apparently I couldn’t stay away from that place.”

Amy Dungan from Alton, who works for the St. Louis Blues organization — “I’ll never forget working a night shift one winter when we had several inches of snow on the ground. There were only two of us working and we had no customers, (so) we propped the doors open, cranked up the jukebox, and had a massive snowball fight that went inside, outside and all around the building.”

And so, it seems I am not the only one who recalls that era with fondness. While I am happy for the city’s progress, it did make me a little sad to see such an important part of my youth end up as a pile of rubble. One slow day, a group of us created a “Burger King time capsule” and placed it deep into the drive-through ceiling. I guess that chamber of an era didn’t survive the annals of time, after all.

A reminiscing character in the film Stand by Me says, “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve.” I can easily say the same about my years at the old Burger King, and that is what I think of every time I drive by that spot that holds so many memories.

Ann Wilkins describes it with a bit more color.

“I sometimes have dreams that I am working there again. I’m not sure if that’s symbolic of a simpler time, or if I am just delusional.”

