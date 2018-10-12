A monstrous undertaking

photo by Fred Pollard

Rothlisberger

As a young boy, watching Darth Vader and Indiana Jones on the big screen, Kevin Rothlisberger never dreamed he would one day end up at the very place where those symbols of his childhood received their signature thuds and hisses.

Earlier this year, that is just what happened.

“I thought to myself, ‘This can’t be happening,’” he says, leaning forward to the edge of his seat as if ready to burst out of his own skin. “It was an experience I’ll never forget; a total ‘pinch me’ moment.”

The 32-year-old actor and filmmaker, originally from the St. Louis and Waterloo, Ill., areas, sits back onto the couch as he relays the circumstances leading to how his new short film, “Loom,” wound up in the workrooms of Skywalker Sound.

“I told David Pitt, the editor, cinematographer and co-producer for Loom, that my dream company to do the sound on the project would be George Lucas’ company, of course. David dared me to make a cold call and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

After some stuttering (and a little “schmoozing”), Kevin found himself on the phone with none other than Ben Burtt, the sonic mastermind who created the iconic breathing sound of Darth Vader’s mask by exhaling into scuba gear (and who was interrupted while remastering the 1953 version of “War of the Worlds” by that phone call). Before he knew it, Kevin’s team was traveling to Skywalker Ranch in California so the studio founded and owned by the creator of the Star Wars universe could make his movie sound ... well, “looming.”

“It was just surreal,” Kevin says. “You are sitting there, eating lunch, while cows graze at a nearby pasture, Ben Burtt waves at you before jumping in the pool, and (filmmaker) Kevin Zemeckis works on a movie nearby.”

But things have a way of falling into place these days for Kevin, and the end result is a 30-minute project filmed in Alton (as well as nearby Pike County), described by its creator as “an Amblin Entertainment-like/E.T./Starman style, with a bit of Close Encounters/Evil Dead/Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibe in there, created in the shadow of Universal Pictures ... but in a campy kind of way.”

“From the beginning, we wanted a Spielberg feel, and we got it ... down to using that very sound studio. I am actually now calling this an ‘episodic pilot,’ although I really would love to market it as an annual television special ... ‘And now, back to AMC’s special presentation of ‘Loom.’ How cool would that be?”

On Oct. 19, a celebratory screening (the actual premiere will happen later this year) will be held on the stroke of midnight at the Hi-Pointe Theatre, 1005 McCausland Avenue in St. Louis. Doors open at 11:30 p.m. with a $5 admission (no advance ticket sales).

“This is what I am calling a screening event,” Kevin says. “It is going to be a full house, and a lot of fun. It is for cast, crew, family and friends, and I am friends with many people in St. Louis and Alton.

“So, all friends are welcome,” he adds with a wink.

Set in the year 1978 (and with a definite grindhouse feel), Cyclops Entertainment’s “Loom” is an homage to the classic supernatural thriller.

Without giving too much away, let’s just say Lon Chaney Jr. would be proud.

“This really is my baby,” Kevin says. “I have had my own hand on so many artistic touches along with the direction of this movie. I got spoiled on this in the sense that I want to be able to personally touch every department. I love to collaborate with people, and I want to get involved and tweak every aspect of what we are working on. I can honestly say that nothing was lost in translation; there was a cohesive aesthetic with everything.

“If this is the pinnacle of my career, or if things take off and I start working and collaborating with other studios, I can look at ‘Loom’ and say this was the one time I had complete creative control. I made what I wanted to make.”

Even down to molding the clay for the mask himself, it seems. Not without sacrifice, Kevin calls 2018 “the hardest and most rewarding year of my life.” Pouring every drop of blood, sweat and creativity into the project (along with a good chunk of his own money above and beyond the $60,000 raised in a funding campaign last year), it took its toll on his personal life and his state of mind.

“I am still coming out of the fogginess,” he says. “There were times when this project was literally hanging by a string, but somehow we lucked out time after time and the magic kept coming together.

“This is easily the greatest thing I have accomplished in my life ... with the exception of getting married, of course. I am so grateful to my wife, Emily; she completely indulged me, helped me when I needed it, and has been unbelievably supportive. It was sometimes hard, but we have come out stronger on the other side.”

The couple already has quite a combined resumé in the movie business. Kevin, who has had small parts in such high-profile films as “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Get Hard,” first moved to New York and then New Orleans to chase his dream. He was Chris Pratt’s double in “Jurassic World,” which was where he met Emily, who also was working on the same film.

Now, he is back in the St. Louis area ... possibly for good.

“I missed grass,” Kevin says. “New Orleans has grass, but not the lush Midwestern grass that you can roll around in. My wife says the grass here is like something out of a movie; we take the strangest things for granted.”

In a perhaps not-so-surprising dichotomy, Kevin has always bucked the movie machine system, while at the same time playing its game so as to not miss any open doors ... such as his visit to Skywalker Ranch. Last year, he could not easily conceal his disapproval at the state of the movie industry compared to past “golden eras.”

After finishing his own project and preparing for the heavy marketing stage, has that feeling changed?

“I think it has strengthened that feeling, but it has tweaked it, as well,” he says, after a long pause. “I think I was a bit more naive back then. I do think the old system is phasing out. The 1990s was the last true era where we could get incredible art such as The Shawshank Redemption with a huge budget. I don’t think it will be on that scale ever again. When it happens, it will be independent film, which is the wave of the future. It will revitalize film, and it will also be the nail in the coffin.”