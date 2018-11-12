A monument to making a difference

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Veterans raise the American flag during the Sunday afternoon program.

In a nation often divided by social and political issues, the true spirit of a united country was on display Sunday afternoon as East Alton American Legion Post 794 hosted a Veterans Day observation and dedication ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park in East Alton. This Veterans Day is particularly special as it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the first global conflict in history and one in which more than 116,000 American soldiers died defending freedom.

Some 200 veterans and residents braved chilly weather to listen to speeches commemorating Veterans Day and to dedicate phase two of the East Alton Veterans Memorial Park.

Sue Greene, chairwoman of the Veterans Memorial Park Committee and member of the Post No. 794 auxiliary, said numerous people and organizations contributed to the second phase of the park.

“There were lots of volunteer hours,” she said.

The new monument lists the names of everyone from East Alton who has made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the country since World War I.

“It took a lot of research,” Greene said. “The East Alton History Museum helped immensely with the project.”

Phase was installed last year and consisted of flagpoles representing each branch of the service, a centerpiece sculpture and the main walkway around the area. The recently completed phase included the commemorative monument, a pathway leading to it with bricks inset into the path inscribed with names and dates of service for local veterans, and lighting for the area.

“Funding came from the village of East Alton, the American Legion and local donations,” Greene said.

Brad Lavite of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County also assisted the committee in obtaining grant money for the project.

The program consisted of remarks by East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, a Quilts of Valor presentation to attending World War II veterans, remarks by state Sen. Bill Haine and the raising of the American flag as well as flags representing the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. The Post No. 794 color guard fired a 21-gun salute and Lydia Ruot of East Alton-Wood River High School closed the program by playing taps. Members of Scout Venture Troop No. 2777 from Rosewood Heights handed out flags and programs throughout the event.

Jan Copeland, owner of Patchwork Plus in Wood River, is the Central Illinois state coordinator for Quilts of Valor, a national program that presents quilts to veterans in honor of their service, sacrifice and valor. Copeland presented quilts to World War II veterans Bill Fair and Joe Strong, explaining the quilts were meant as a way to honor them and say “thank you” for their service.

Haine made keynote remarks outlining the sacrifices made by veterans and the debt owed by the citizens of the country to them. “Everyone who serves in the government takes an oath,” Haine said. “But the oath a veteran takes has one difference — it says that person can be placed in harm’s way. They are put in a position where they can no longer control their safety and they willingly make that commitment in order to defend our country.”

Silkwood thanked the committee for the two and a half years of effort it has put in making the park a reality. He also thanked the American Legion and noted to everyone that there are veterans all across the country who need help. He urged the community to help veterans in any way they can.

“Veterans helped us,” he said. “Let’s help them.”

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The new monument at the East Alton Veterans Memorial Park contains the names of the East Alton residents who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military since World War I.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood thanked the Veterans Memorial Park committee for its work making the park a reality.

× Expand State Sen. Bill Haine provided keynote remarks for the event.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager World War II veteran Joe Strong was presented with a quilt from the national Quilts of Valor organization.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager More than 200 veterans and local residents braved chilly weather to honor veterans.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The East Alton American Legion Post No. 794 color guard provided a 21-gun salute.