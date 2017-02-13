A need with no seasons

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alton Police Department During the mid-January ice storm, with frigid temperatures outside and nowhere else to go, four of the Alton area’s homeless were able to grab a few hours of rest, refuge and warmth inside the lobby of the Alton Police Department on Broadway.

If you drove around Alton not only with your eyes open, but with open minds and hearts too, you might have noticed something. The Alton PD certainly has.

In the last year or so, there has been a recognizable influx in Alton’s homeless population in places they weren’t seen before.

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons recently confirmed that the city’s numbers appear to be up, “with the most visible upticks in the Upper Alton area, around Centerstone and the Salvation Army, as well as along the Broadway corridor.”

The real numbers are still a couple of months away, with an official survey count only recently completed, but the reality has already set in.

Capt. Scott Golike of the Alton Police Department pointed out the homeless situation is most visible in extreme cold or heat.

“If it were spring or summer, we wouldn’t even be talking about this,” he said. “People don’t think about the homeless when the weather’s nice.”

“People sleep in my lobby; we can’t just turn them out in the cold,” Simmons said. “The APD serves in a protective custody role. Our officers are not going to let the homeless sleep on a bench on the street or down by Argosy when it’s six degrees out. We will take them someplace safe.”

Simmons also said, “In the past, people have also come to Alton on the train for a series of reasons. They get off the train, wander and find Alton appealing. Then they end up in our lobby.”

“But this situation is not unique to Alton,” he pointed out.

The Illinois state budget crisis has put facilities that provide services to the homeless population in a position of constraint, unable to meet the needs of this community because of the state’s nonpayment of funds, Simmons said.

“The state’s financial status today, versus four years ago, has undoubtedly contributed to the recent influx in those who are homeless, here and everywhere,” he said.

“This is a state budget problem. We’ve got to fund these programs. It’s become a community problem that needs to be solved,” he said, further stressing that the state must come up with funding for these community service agencies. “Facility options are down as doors have closed.”

“So, because of this, these people have to go elsewhere — police department lobbies, hospital lobbies, Centerstone’s lobby,” Golike said.

“We have around a dozen who are regulars in our lobby,” he said. “They’ve got no place else to go.”

He further explained they will see just a few at a time, as the transient nature the people have had to adopt keeps them “coming and going.” Golike said they’ll come in to rest for a while, get warm, use the bathroom and head back out.

Both Simmons and Golike identified three categories of homeless they are now addressing every single day — the legitimately homeless, those with a mental health crisis, and those with drug and alcohol addictions.

“The increase in those we were seeing became apparent around Christmas,” Golike said.

Since the end of December, the department has been keeping a lobby count.

All APD officers are now crisis-intervention trained, said Simmons, which helps them in working with those in need and in evaluating what the most immediate needs are. Golike added that when officers encounter homeless people, they access them “not for incarceration, but to get them what they really need.”

“I am proud of our officers and our department for their compassion and openness,” said Simmons about the daily interactions they are having with the homeless population. “We’ve done a lot to build relationships, and we’ll continue to do what it takes to help.”

Simmons and Golike also noted that Alton has just one designated homeless shelter, Booth House, which is operated by the Salvation Army’s Alton Corps at 525 Alby St. It has a limited number of beds for females and males, and the screening policies for those seeking to stay there, or at any shelter, are another challenge for those in need. Most shelters require people to show identification — something homeless people often don’t have. Another option for shelter, the Oasis Center for Women in Alton, is limited in terms of facilities and resources, and provides services primarily for victims of domestic violence.

Brittany Pinnon, Centerstone’s Open Door linkage clinician, said she doesn’t necessarily see an increase in the overall number of homeless, but concurs that the places they are seen at have changed. Pinnon said the lack of funding at state and federal levels has caused a shift in the places Alton’s homeless go for service and shelter.

In terms of the biggest obstacles being faced by the homeless, Pinnon said “no one has the same story.” Not having energy assistance is one big factor, she said.

“Utilities get turned off, homes end up condemned, and these people have nowhere to go,” she said.

Pinnon pointed out that the hardest group to help is single men.

“There’s more funding for women and families than there is for single males,” she said. “It seems that there’s the thought that a man can ‘just figure it out.’”

She also noted an increase in the number of senior citizens experiencing homelessness, or the threat of it because they struggle to make ends meet each month now that public funding has decreased.

But perhaps an even greater issue is the difficulty homeless people have accessing vital records.

“It’s getting harder and harder to obtain IDs, birth certificates and other vital documents,” Pinnon pointed out, given changes such as the recently implemented system for getting an Illinois driver’s license or state-issued ID.

“Shelters, employers, landlords: they often don’t want to take in those who don’t have an ID, and you can’t get an ID without a home address,” Pinnon said. “This is also especially a difficult situation for those reentering the community after being incarcerated. You can’t even rent a post office box without an ID and a residential home address.”

Pinnon noted that a big help toward turning the situation around would be in “rapid re-housing,” a shift in service attitudes that places housing first.

“If you consider Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, safety and security needs are at the foundation, and a person grows from there,” she said. “How can you address other needs until these basic ones are met?”

She said the community can help by coming together by offering space.

“A cot somewhere, like even in a church, in emergency situations could be a big help,” she said.

Centerstone has received a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services that allows her and a colleague to work with Alton’s uninsured, including those who are homeless, in linking up to services. The grant will expire July 1, and if it’s not renewed, Pinnon said she is concerned about what will happen.

Holly Allen, a caseworker for the Salvation Army’s Alton Corps, concurred that homelessness continues to be a challenge in the Alton community. “There are limited resources available to help persons experiencing homelessness and lack of affordable housing in the area,” Allen said.

She said homelessness may be the cause, and the result of, a variety of factors. These include lack of access to employment opportunities or insufficient income to pay rent and living costs, lack of affordable housing, housing barriers such as past evictions, past unpaid utility bills, criminal records, drug and alcohol issues, mental health issues, relationship breakdown with family and friends, domestic violence, unexpected disaster such as house fire and unsafe living conditions.

“People may even be experiencing multiple crises at any given time,” she said.

All these factors can cause a person to become homeless, and sometimes remain homeless, Allen said.

“The community can help by becoming more informed about homelessness, and by supporting organizations and programs within the community that are working together to return individuals and families to stability,” she said.

David Harrison, Madison County’s homeless services manager, confirmed that the county’s Community Development department only recently completed the annual count of homelessness in the county and the results won’t be tabulated for a while.

Harrison also confirmed what Simmons and Golike said regarding area homeless seeking out alternative sources for respite and safety.

“We are aware of the recent reports of persons sleeping in the APD lobby and hospital ER waiting rooms,” he said. “This has been happening for some time. We have been working with the APD and other partners to house those persons considered unsheltered or literally homeless.

“The resources available to assist those experiencing homeless are not able to keep up with the demand for those services,” he said. “The area shelters are a perfect example of the inadequate funding for those persons. Recent cuts in both federal and state funding to shelter persons has led to staff and service reductions. Again, demand for services exceeds the supply.”

As for reasons for homelessness, Harrison also said they are numerous.

“Some are facing issues of chronic illness, addiction or a mental health condition that prevent them from obtaining sufficient income to support themselves,” he said. “While others are working sometimes two jobs to make ends meet yet still are unable to afford for those basic necessities that we often take for granted.”

Harrison also represents the county in the Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, a group of dedicated agencies and individuals that works collaboratively to relieve the suffering of those persons who are living day to day without housing or are facing the crisis of not knowing if they will be without housing tomorrow.

“Funding is available for rapid re-housing of persons who are literally homeless, and for homeless prevention of persons who are at risk of losing their housing,” Harrison said.

Those experiencing homelessness, or anyone knowing someone experiencing a housing crisis, can contact Harrison’s office at (618) 296-5513.

