A new dawn for trash in Wood River

The City Council approved the much-discussed trash pickup changes during its regular meeting Monday.

With no opposing voices on the council and a show of support from the residents, a 10-year solid waste and recycling agreement with Allied Waste Transportation, d/b/a/ (doing business as) Republic Services of Edwardsville was approved and will begin after the first of next year.

Similar to most other area municipalities, residents will now have a blue-lid cart in which to deposit trash and a green-lid cart to dispose of recyclables. Republic will provide the carts at no charge to the residents, and trash will be picked up weekly (recyclables will be picked up every other week). If the 95-gallon bins are too large for some residents, a smaller bin option also is available, and assistance also will be an option.

“If a resident is unable to take out their trash and has acquired a doctor’s note, Republic will help get their trash from the house to the curb,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said.

Councilman Tom Stalcup initiated an amendment to the ordinance, allowing a 24-hour time frame following pickup for residents to return the carts to their regular spot behind or beside the house or in an enclosed structure.

