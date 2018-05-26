A new face on the Wood River City Council

× Expand photo by Andrew Richards City Clerk Jan Sneed swears in Leroy Duncan at Monday’s meeting.

WOOD RIVER | Leroy Duncan wants to see the city of Wood River grow.

Duncan officially took the reins of Sharon Kaddell’s City Council seat Monday, May 21.

The City Council unanimously approved appointing Duncan to finish Kaddell’s term, which expires in spring 2019.

“Things just evolved, and when it comes time, you want to step up, see if you can do a little better and help the community out,” Duncan, a Wood River native, said Monday night. “That’s what I do.”

The move came as Kaddell, who had served on the board for 13 years, resigned April 23 because of moving out of the area to be closer to family.

“There were three names submitted for possible replacement for this council seat,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “It was the consensus of the council that Leroy Duncan would fit that.”

Duncan, 71, has lived in Wood River since he was 3 and worked in various capacities around the community. He has served on the East Alton-Wood River High School board since 2001, has been on the Planning Commission for 13 to 14 years and has sat on the board for his church, Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church.

He has also been active in Wood River’s Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States post, and has remained active in sports activities at the high school.

“He’s shown his interest in Wood River,” Maguire said. “He will be a good addition and we’re pleased to have him.”

Duncan also hopes to bring his 38 years of experience of working with the Norfolk Southern Corp., a railroad company, to the council. He was a supervisor and head of the union for 10 and 28 years, respectively.

When asked what he wants most for Wood River, Duncan replied quickly: “Seeing that the city grows.”

He said he wants to see the flood zone changed so tenants don’t have to pay extra insurance.

“They’re taking out insurance that nobody else does,” he said.

Duncan said he hopes he can serve the city and its employees well.

“I’m happy to be able to serve. I hope I can do the best for the city employees, and the people who live here in this city.”

Sara Hall was also approved Monday to replace Duncan on the Planning Committee. His term expires in May 2023.

