A new year is almost here

While there are those who opt to stay home and celebrate the arrival of the new year, the social butterflies among us are always looking for ways to get out and party. New Year’s Eve around the Riverbend offers a good set of options for those who want to ring in 2018 with a few hundred friends.

Jacinda Dunlap, director of sales and marketing at Best Western Premier Alton, said they have been hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration every year since the hotel opened in 1982.

“This is our first year featuring Retro Boogie and DJ Big Papa G, and we are very excited about it,” she said.

The party at Alton’s Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave., starts when the doors and cash bar open at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and will wrap up festivities at 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. DJ Big Papa G and Retro Boogie will play from 9 p.m. until the party’s over.

“We offer New Year’s Eve overnight packages; it’s a one-stop shop,” Dunlap said. “You get everything you need for the perfect evening. Dinner, drinks, an upbeat and awesome performance, party favors, champagne toast at midnight. And then you take the elevator home to a comfortable clean and inviting guest room. The next morning, enjoy a full breakfast buffet and a late checkout.”

Individual tickets are also available and can be purchased now at the front desk or by calling (618) 462-1220. They will also be available at the door. However, Dunlap said overnight NYE packages will only be available in advance and can be reserved by calling the hotel directly or online through the hotel’s website. One other note Dunlap shared was that you must be 21 or older to ring in 2018 at the party.

Another New Year’s Eve party happening in Alton is the second annual celebration at Bluff City Grill’s new location at 424 E. Broadway, a site known to locals for decades as Alton’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 254. Owner Cathy Gross said they are expecting a large crowd.

“We have dinner specials downstairs and are having a huge party upstairs,” Gross said. “We will not be serving food off the menu upstairs; we are encouraging guests to come early for dinner downstairs and head up to the party between 7 and 8 p.m.”

Live music includes opening act Lady Luck at 8 p.m., followed by The Glendale Riders from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“Our VIP tables are sold out, but we still have regular tickets for the event,” Gross said.

The 10 sold-out VIP tables, at $200 each, include admission for 10 guests, your own private table, three bottles of champagne and a cheese, salami and cracker platter.

Advance regular tickets can be purchased at Bluff City Grill for $10 each or can be purchased at the door on New Year’s Eve for $15 each, if the event is not sold out before then.

Gross said snacks and appetizers are included with the regular ticket purchase and will be available from 7 to 9 p.m. that evening, along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. For more information, stop in or call (618) 433-8288.

When asked why revelers should choose the Bluff City Grill party, Gross said, “I think what sets us apart from everyone is our atmosphere is fitting to most everyone’s needs. We have a sports bar area if a guest is wanting a more casual experience, lounge bar for a more intimate experience and family-friendly dining room. The banquet room is fitting to any party or event. We also offer great diverse menu items with friendly service.”

Another popular spot to ring in 2018 is at Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St. The new year will arrive there to the sounds of a Riverbend favorite, Nightlife Band.

Post Adjutant Bill Perkins said tickets are $25 each in advance and $30 at the door. A midnight champagne toast and party favors are included, and attendees can bring their own snacks but no outside beverages.

“The band Nightlife plays from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.,” Perkins said. “In other words, it’ll play for the rest of the year.”

A distinctive feature is that a new year’s breakfast will be served starting at 10:30 p.m.

“All the net proceeds go back into the VFW,” Wayne Able of the Alton VFW said. “The money will go for new paint on the walls and new round tables to make the place more family-friendly.”

For more information about the party at the Alton VFW, call (618) 466-6883. You can also follow the Post’s Facebook page to keep up with ongoing happenings.

If you’re looking for something for the whole family, Glen Ed Last Night is where you want to be.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, there’s something the whole family can enjoy to mark the arrival of 2018 at the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road. Tickets can be purchased at the door at $5 each, with children 3 and younger admitted free.

Organizers say this is an alcohol-free family-friendly celebration of the New Year, with last year’s event raising more than $10,000 for local organizations and with more than 800 people in attendance. Proceeds benefit the Metro East Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Edwardsville High School E.P.I.C. Club, and the Edwardsville YMCA organizations.

Included in the lineup are children’s games and activities, a bounce house, carnival games, giant inflatables, interactive games, rock wall climbing, roller skating with free skate rental, a DJ, balloon artists, bingo with prizes and raffle drawings. Food and beverages will also be available throughout the evening.

The doors and all activities open for the evening at 6 p.m. Raffle sales take place between 6 and 8 p.m. The raffle and door prize drawings will be at 9 p.m., and the rock wall will close at 9:30 p.m. All other games and activities will close at 9:45 p.m., and the family-friendly celebration concludes at 10 p.m. with a blessing for the new year.

For more information, call Rick Marteeny at (618) 977-9570 or visit the event’s website.

Finally, for those who make resolutions for the new year that include planning ahead, the annual party at Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center in Grafton could be an option for ringing in 2019, but this year’s festivities are already sold out.

Taylor Hamberg, director of marketing and events, pointed out that it’s not too early to put these plans in motion for next year.

“Tickets can only be purchased in advance,” she said. “There are no tickets at the door. This event books up incredibly fast. Most couples reserve their spot a whole year in advance. To reserve tickets, guests can come to the lodge and reserve the space at our front desk, or give us a call and make the arrangement that way.”

She said the event is all-inclusive.

“Each New Year’s Eve package includes a room at the lodge, dinner, open bar, live entertainment, party favors, champagne toast at midnight, breakfast in the morning and a whole lot of fun,” she said. “Guests feel like they got away and have their own private party for new year’s, as there are no guests staying at the lodge other than those here for the party.”

Call (618) 786-2331 for more details or visit their website.

