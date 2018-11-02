A night of laughter, all for beauty

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Friend Phil Kannel spoke about Werts and some memories they have shared over the years.

Werts

For Pride Incorporated’s sixth annual Local Annuity Roast on Thursday, it was Dwight Werts sitting in the hot seat as the organization hosted a packed house and a few select “friends” who had memories of Werts to share.

Community supporters, family and friends gathered at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ahlmeyer Atrium in Godfrey to help raise much-needed funding for the nonprofit and its mission of beautifying the Riverbend. Attendees enjoyed a delectable meal, followed by more salty dishes of humor prepared by Werts’ closest friends and family.

Werts is best-known for carrying forward the business his father started, Werts Welding and Tank Services in Wood River. He is also an active Riverbend volunteer and philanthropist, and a trustee at Lewis and Clark Community College who also serves on the college’s foundation board. He is also past chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association and has served on many other boards, including the Marquette Foundation and St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Werts and his wife, Cheryl, were instrumental in establishing the Veterans Emergency Fund at Lewis and Clark, several other scholarship funds, and were the 2014 recipients of the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Circle of Care Award.

Karen Wilson served as the evening’s emcee and roastmaster. After dinner, she invited Werts to the stage to take his prominent spot on the throne for the roast itself. Before the good ribbing began, though, Wilson shared the impressive back story of Dwight and Cheryl Werts’ many good deeds over the years.

“Dwight always likes a good joke,” she said. “Well, Dwight, tonight the joke’s on you.”

The first “roaster” was Jack Helmkamp. He shared stories about Werts’ “aggressiveness,” as well as memories of times spent turkey hunting together. Helmkamp also revealed a little-known fact about Werts — “he keeps a life-size cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton in his home.”

Next up to the podium was John Keller, president of the RiverBend Growth Association. Keller talked about the vacation trips the two took together with their wives, including Key West and Mallory Square, and shared humorous stories and photos from their travels. In his never-ending quest as economic booster for the region, Keller said Werts would spend much time pursuing “good ideas” to bring to the area.

State Rep. Monica Bristow was the next roaster on stage. She shared many humorous moments as well, and she mentioned cherished memories.

“I almost lost his friendship when I came out — as a Democrat,” said, triggering laughter from the audience.

Dr. Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College, commented on Werts’ devilish sense of humor. He also shared a story that involved the recent retirement of Jim Shrader, former publisher of The Telegraph.

“Dwight called The Telegraph office and asked for Jim,” Chapman said. “He was told that Jim no longer worked there. The next day, Dwight called again and was told the same thing.

“On the third day Dwight called, the very patient lady on the other end said that she recognized Dwight’s voice and that she had told him when he called before that Jim no longer worked there. Dwight responded to her that he knew she had, he just wanted to hear it again.”

Chapman’s story also brought a room full of laughter.

Phil Kannel and Dave Cooper, both friends of Werts, also took the opportunity to deliver a few jabs of humor toward their friend. Kannel, however, provided a few moments of serious remarks as well.

“He’s the real deal,” Kannel said. “Thanks, Dwight, for being my friend.”

Another roaster had memorable personal stories to share. Dwight’s daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Werts, talked about her many memories growing up with her dad. She talked about a father-daughter time when they spent the day at an event where she had to come up with nicknames for the two of them. Her choice: Little Eagle and Bald Eagle. She also teased her father about his age.

“He’s getting so old that he suggested Branson for the family vacation this year,” she said. “Dixie Stampede, here we come.”

Before the evening roast ended, however, the roastee himself was afforded the last word. He thanked everyone for a fun evening and for their many years of friendship and support. He also spent a few minutes delivering humorous comments back at the roasters.

“Lord knows the Kellers know how to throw a party,” he proclaimed.

Proceeds from the celebrity roast will help support Pride Incorporated, a 52-year-old organization best known for its Pride Eye Awards, Bucket Brigade, the landscaping of State House Circle in Alton, and partnering with the community for the Miles Davis Memorial Project as well as the renewals of Gordon Moore Park and James Killion Park.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Karen Wilson welcomes Dwight Werts to the roastee throne as the sixth annual Local Annuity Roast hosted by Pride Incorporated on Thursday got underway.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Jack Helmkamp, a surprise roaster, provides attendees with humorous moments.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Roastee Dwight Werts listens as John Keller shares the story behind Werts’ life-size cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Monica Bristow shares a memory about a past Halloween costume party she and her husband, Melvin, attended where everyone mistakenly thought the couple was actually Dwight Werts and his wife, Cheryl.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Dr. Dale Chapman also threw humorous verbal jabs from the podium at Werts.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Dave Cooper, sharing a photo from the 1970s on the screen, talked about growing up with Dwight Werts and the many memories they’ve had over the years.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Daughter Liz Werts shares a story from the podium, which was decorated with a faux mounted deer head in tribute to her dad’s love of hunting, about how “Dad loved to give us unique memories as he took us to school each morning.”