A novel idea

photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial High School sophomore Katherine Schaaf works on her novel Nov. 12 during the second session of the National Novel Writing Month program at Bethalto Public Library.

Katherine Schaaf accomplished a big feat in the second session of the Bethalto Public Library’s NaNoWriMo writing program Nov. 12.

The Civic Memorial High sophomore hit the 10,000-word mark in her novel.

“She’s a trooper,” said programming specialist Kristy Walker, who is in charge of the writing program.

Now, Schaaf is setting her sights on hitting the 50,000-word mark when the program comes to an end Nov. 30.

“I started writing in sixth grade,” Schaaf said. “I tried to push myself to write new stories each year. This is a good opportunity because one of my goals is to get a book published. This is pushing me to actually finish it.”

The NaNoWriMo program, sponsored by ConocoPhillips, is in its first year. The last of the program’s four two-hour sessions this month is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 26 and there will be a celebration event at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. The program is part of National Novel Writing Month.

“I’m very excited,” director Mary Brewster said. “We never had anything like this to support writers. Seriously, for a library, that’s the best thing in the world.”

Walker said she came up with the idea of the program when she was promoted to programming specialist in April.

“I wrote a book last year and it’s on Amazon Prime Now, and I really like reading articles and going online to see how to do a better job (of writing books),” said Walker, an employee of the library for 10 years. “I heard about this, so I thought we can do that here.”

In the NaNoWriMo program, each participant has to write 50,000 words in 30 days.

“It’s just a way to encourage other people who want to write a book to come in and have all of the tools they need,” Walker said. “We have books on how to do it and we have goodie bags, and each goodie bag has something in it to kind of give an idea or a reward. I thought it would be a good time to do something really fun.”

The programming specialist said there were six participants in the first session Nov. 5.

“We’re a small town, so that’s a really good turnout for something that’s brand new and it’s a daunting task, so I was really happy to see the people who showed up,” she said.

Walker has simple advice for people who want to write a novel.

“Just sit down and start doing it,” she said. “Just sit down and just go because no matter what you write, you may or may not keep it. It’s probably not going to be good. But you just go. As you keep going, you get more confidence.”

Schaaf was at 10,803 words after two sessions. She wrote about 6,000 after the first session. The CM sophomore is working on a novel about a kidnapping scheme involving two assassins.

“I really love writing,” Schaaf said. “It’s one of my main passions.”

The origin of National Novel Writing Month

Freelance writer Chris Baty started the project in July 1999 in the San Francisco Bay area. The following year, it was moved to November and was named National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo. In 2005, National Novel Writing Month was registered as a nonprofit organization. Nearly 400 NaNoWriMo works have been published via traditional publishing houses and more than 200 novels have been published by smaller presses or self-published. One of the novels is “Water For Elephants” by Sara Gruen, which was made into a motion picture in 2011.

