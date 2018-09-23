A painter for all seasons

photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager

Grandma Moses painted until she was 101, but she has nothing on Virginia Leitner. At 103, Leitner still creates stunning original oil paintings. An exhibit of her work opened Sept. 14 at the Von Dell Gallery.

Leitner’s energy and enthusiasm exceeds most of those who are half her age. She entertained dozens who came through the exhibit with conversation and stories about her life and artwork.

“I was born at 18th and Franklin in St. Louis,” she said. She notes that area, now part of downtown St. Louis, was then just a suburb. “My sister walked several blocks through snow three feet deep in order to get us milk one winter,” she said.

Leitner now lives at the Lake St. Charles retirement community. She has painted since she was in her twenties.

“When my first husband passed away, I had to make a living, so I took a hiatus from my painting,” she explained.

She had a career as a floral designer for 28 years before resuming her painting in the 1990s. Her first public exhibit was in 1997.

Leitner paints landscapes, portraits and copies of the well-known Gibson Girls portraits. Gibson Girl portraits were popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They were meant to express women’s glamour and charm.

“I just always liked them,” Leitner said of the Gibson Girl pictures. She said she also enjoys painting landscape pictures of the seasons.

“We have such wonderful springs, summers, autumns and winters here,” she said. “I love to paint them.”

She said she was self-taught early in life and later studied under Jerry Thomas in St. Louis. She paints in a number of mediums, including oil and watercolor. Von Dell Gallery owner Gary Conrad said her control and style in watercolors is exceptional. More than 50 of her paintings are exhibited at the show as well as smaller reproductions, which are available for purchase.

The gallery itself is a remarkable treasure in the heart of Wood River at 102 East Ferguson Ave. Conrad said he opened the venue in April 2016 after a career in the mental health field.

“I had always been interested in art and there was nothing like this in the area,” he said.

The gallery has hundreds of paintings and is a visual delight to simply walk through. It also has jewelry, pottery and sculpture.

“There are over twenty artists who exhibit here: all from within a 50-mile radius of Wood River,” Conrad said.

He said along with providing the public a top-shelf art gallery, his goal is to offer talented artists a chance to exhibit their work.

Von Dell Gallery also has studios available for artists to rent on a monthly basis. The studios offer artists a clean, spacious area with abundant natural light in which to create their art.

Leitner said she was very happy to be able to hold the exhibit in the gallery. Her work will be on display through the end of the month for anyone interested in stopping in to see it.

Conrad also pointed out he has had wedding shoots and prom pictures taken at the gallery because of its visual appeal.

Information about business hours and events at the gallery is available on the website as well as on Facebook by searching for Von Dell Galleries. The studio can be reached by phone at (618) 251-8550.

