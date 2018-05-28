A parade of success

photo courtesy of Civic Memorial High School photo courtesy of Civic Memorial High School photo courtesy of Civic Memorial High School

Students from Bethalto’s Civic Memorial High School Class of 2018 recently participated in the district’s first-ever Senior Walk.

“After graduation practice, we loaded up two buses full of seniors and went around to the other buildings in the district, where our seniors were met with applause, cheers, hugs, and high-fives,” Principal Aaron Kilpatrick said.

“The idea behind the event is to celebrate our seniors and the education they received through their years with the district,” Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin added. “It’s also a chance for our teachers to share in the successes of the students they have taught, and it allows our younger students to become inspired from witnessing the pride and success of our graduating class.”

The event is planned to be an annual tradition in future years.

