A perfect score

Among Class of 2017 graduates in the United States, only 2,760 out of more than 2 million who took the ACT earned the highest possible composite score of 36.

In 2018, 17-year-old Jonathan Turner of Alton joins this elite group. Although not yet a graduate, this St. Louis University High School junior recently learned of his perfect score.

When asked what his first reaction was, Turner said, “I dropped my phone and ran around the house.” He added that while none of his teachers had said anything, his friends “are all really jealous and want me to take their tests.”

And his parents’ reactions?

“Well my dad cried at work, and my mom yelled ‘Woohoo!’ when she called to congratulate me.”

His parents are Dr. Geoffrey and Kathleen Turner of Alton.

Turner explained he had taken an ACT preparation course at his school and that this was also his second time taking the ACT. He said he believed the prep course really helped because he had taken a practice test before completing the course and scored a 34.

“So the class helped boost me those final two points,” Turner said.

Because he had prepared, he said he felt ready to take the test and wasn’t anxious about it. And while Turner was already flooded with college offers because of his prior impressive PSAT score, the added news of a perfect ACT score of 36 “certainly won’t hurt.”

“I haven’t chosen any specific college yet, but I have already started looking around,” Turner said. “I am thinking about going into pre-med, though.”

Beyond the regular school day, Turner is a member of the SLUH Math Club and plays on the varsity golf team. He is an Eagle Scout as well. When asked if he thought any of this helped him perform better on the ACT, Turner said, “I believe that the Math Club could’ve for sure helped me, as I didn’t get a single math question wrong on the test.”

