A place to grow

GRANITE CITY — Granite City economic development director James Amos said he was thrilled with the turnout at the Grow Granite seminar Feb. 10 at Township Hall.

The seven-hour seminar involved more than 100 people throughout the community coming up with ideas on how to make Granite City a great place to live, work and play.

“We have the head of the school board, we have several members of City Council, the mayor, head of the park district, library district, several concerned citizens, retirees and high school kids,” said Amos, the Grow Granite coordinator. “We have a really good effective mix of people here today. Our people are having a lot of fun, but this is a mix (of people) that I don’t think it has ever quite happened before and that’s a really good thing.”

Mayor Ed Hagnauer, Six Mile Library District Executive Director Tina Hubert, America’s Central Port Executive Director Dennis Wilmsmeyer and students from the Granite City High School Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities group were among the participants.

“They’re all bringing together ideas where they think we can improve and make our community better to better sell our community and open the boundaries more for businesses,” Hagnauer said. “I just think it’s amazing that we have over 100 people who gave up seven hours a day in the middle of a day on a Friday to do this. To sit and listen to other ideas, it’s amazing that hopefully there are things that we can utilize immediately. There are other things that are going to have to continue and hopefully this group stays together and follows through with these plans to bring new people on board.”

The seminar focused on six areas — business growth and development, housing, neighborhood and community development, education and workforce, entrepreneurship, city pride and sustainability. It used a process called strategic doing to coordinate work teams to come up with solutions for improving Granite City. Facilitators from the Agile Strategy Lab at Purdue University led the training.

“They begin to brainstorm specific things to work on and our strategic plans are influencing that, but they can come up with other ideas as well,” Amos said. “Every idea runs through a grid of two criteria — what is the most impactful and what is the least difficult to accomplish. Based on those two criteria, whatever they think works to the top, you work on first. It can really accomplish a lot quickly. So it’s very helpful.”

The economic development director said 13 teams participated.

“Each of these tables has a new team of people that will continue to meet on their own after today once a month,” he said. “Each person is volunteering to put in an hour of their time between those monthly meetings.”

Amos said his predecessor, Jonathan Ferry, first came up with the idea of the Grow Granite seminar.

“He had my job prior to me for 10 years and he worked together with a team of about 25 or so leaders in our community over a period of a year and a half throughout our strategic planning,” he said. “When he worked on that, it gave a real thorough analysis about our community with our strengths and weaknesses. It gave us some solid conclusions on what we need to work on as a community. But what was lacking ultimately was the manpower to put it in place.”

Amos said when he was hired as the city’s economic development director in December 2015, one of his goals was to take charge of the seminar.

“This was the main part of my (job) interview,” he said. “When I came on, I said I wanted to pursue this craft, so I’ve been working to make this happen since I came on (board).”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter