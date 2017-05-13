A playful wish comes home

Three-year-old Alexi Fraser of South Roxana got a big surprise May 6 when Make-A-Wish Illinois granted her wish for a backyard full of play.

A doctor has diagnosed Alexi with kidney sarcoma cancer.

“Alexi had an earache, so we took her to Dr. David Herman,” her mom, Ashley Fraser, said. “The doctor was so thorough that, during that session, he found that Lexi had a stage two kidney sarcoma cancer. She has had to undergo both chemo and radiation. She is now in remission. We are so impressed with the care she got from both her doctor and the hospital.”

So that Alexi didn’t hear or see the men put the playhouse together, the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center in Alton donated a one-night stay the night before, followed by breakfast the next morning for Alexi; her parents, Chris and Ashley Fraser; and her younger brother Chase to enjoy. The family went to Altitude Trampoline Park in Glen Carbon to enjoy two hours of donated jump time, with lunch donated by Culver’s in Edwardsville.

Pennsylvania’s Blue Sky Swings donated and constructed the playhouse and swing set, and a donated Edwardsville Target gift card was used to purchase added outdoor toys.

The unveiling party took place May 6 in the backyard at the Fraser home, with neighbors and family pouring in to celebrate while the family thanked them for their support. Korey Davis’ Especially For You of St. Louis donated cupcakes for the party, and Wood River’s Good Knight Cupcakes and Cookies donated cookies.

“What people don’t realize about Make-A-Wish is the misconception that Make-A-Wish is strictly for terminally ill children,” Make-A-Wish representative Trena Wells said. “We also grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. We want to reach every child in Illinois with a life-threatening illness to grant their wish.

“Children who may be eligible to receive a wish can be referred by one of four sources: medical professionals, typically a doctor, nurse, social worker or child-life specialist; parents or legal guardians of the potential wish kid, potential wish kids themselves or family members with detailed knowledge of the child’s current health,” she said.

“The average wish costs approximately $10,000,” she said. “I have been doing this for 7 years. I have been involved in granting 25 wishes in just this area. It is so inspiring. We couldn’t do this without people donating and volunteering.”

Anyone who wants to support Make-A-Wish Illinois, including the donation of money, time, airline miles, or gift cards, can do so by visiting the website.

illinois.wish.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter