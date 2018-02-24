A promise kept

ALTON — A promise made between two soldiers during the Vietnam War will get closer to being fulfilled this spring.

Jesse Morton and Ray Cropper met at the Army’s induction center in Pennsylvania and became fast friends. The two went through boot camp together and found themselves stationed with the 1st Squad, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division. It was 1967 and Vietnam was in their future.

While they were overseas, Morton’s mom sent them books about the Buffalo Soldiers, post-Civil War African-American cavalry regiments. The two developed an interest in the topic and made a pact to travel coast to coast in a covered wagon after the war. If one of them didn’t make it home, the other would make the trip.

“Ray was killed in the Tet Offensive of 1968 in February. Huế — that’s where the bond was created,” says Morton, referring to one of the war’s longest and bloodiest battles.

In 1998, Morton, then 53, took the first part of the trip, traveling from St. Louis to Washington, D.C., and then on to Beverly, N.J., where Cropper is buried.

Like many who have seen war, Morton was diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). He also developed diabetes. About the time he made his trip, Morton met Luke Reinhold at a PTSD meeting. Reinhold was a Desert Storm veteran, but the two bonded over their common diagnosis. Reinhold is also the veteran liaison for the nonprofit Dogs That Help. The organization places service dogs with veterans at no cost.

“Luke asked me why I didn’t finish the trip,” Morton says. “I was getting older and finances were a problem. He asked would I finish the trip if the money could be raised. I told him, ‘In a heartbeat.’”

On April 23, Morton will start the next stage of the journey for his friend when he leaves St. Louis for Colorado Springs. He, Reinhold and two Afghanistan veterans from Illinois, Ross Gully of Columbia and Nick Reisner of Greenville, will travel by wagon and truck. All four of them are 100 percent disabled veterans; Reinhold and Morton are diabetics. Another man, Don Baylock, will ride with them.

“His sole job is to make sure we stay on our meds,” says Reinhold, who will alternate between riding in the wagon pulled by two mules, Tom and Jerry, and driving his truck. Morton will be saddle riding.

The trip will take 58-70 days, Reinhold says. When they reach Colorado, the wagon and supplies will be brought back to St. Louis. In 2019, they’ll finish the trip, traveling from Colorado Springs to California.

The group will travel Old Route 36, stopping in small towns and setting up “campfire meetings.”

“We want to see how many vets we can help and raise awareness about veterans’ suicide rate,” Morton says. “We also want to raise funds for Dogs That Help and try to place as many dogs as possible.”

The trip is not cheap. So far, $6,000 of the $11,000 cost of the wagon has been raised and $5,000 to $10,000 is needed for the trip itself.

“We’ll be raising money along the way and hope to get some sponsors,” Reinhold says. “But even if we have to pay for it out of our own checks, we’re taking this trip. That’s how much we believe in it.”

A Veteran’s Promise Kept fundraiser

2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17

Camp DuBois, Wood River

Hot dogs, bonfire, music provided; bring your own chairs and drinks

Raffles and 50/50

For more information, call Luke Reinhold at (314) 223-2621

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter